Incendiary Brewing Partners with Bevana

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Incendiary Brewing Company, one of the most highly-rated breweries in North Carolina, has joined beverage platform Bevana. The latest in a growing list of highly-regarded companies partnering with the platform, Incendiary will see a dramatically increased reach for their beers through an online store capable of shipping to 42 states, including North Carolina. Now able to reach craft beer enthusiasts across the country, many for the first time, it represents a step forward in not only increasing awareness of, but access to, their award-winning beers.

The top-rated brewery in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region, Incendiary has built their reputation on a range of offerings including their popular SHIfT series of Hazy IPAs, bold Imperial Stouts, and twists on classic lager styles. Founded in 2018 by locals Brandon Branscome and John Bacon, the brewery quickly became a local favorite, as well as attracting the notice of critics and beer drinkers from across the region. With demand continuing to grow, the pair has since opened a second location in nearby Lewisville, allowing them to serve more customers and continue to deliver the high-quality experience that they have become so well-known for.

“We are so excited to work with Bevana and get our beers to fans in other markets, particularly here in North Carolina,” explained Brandon Branscome, co-founder of Incendiary. “ It’s a request we get all of the time, and we couldn’t be happier to finally make it happen!”

Through their partnership with Bevana, Incendiary’s new releases will be available online for delivery directly to customers’ homes or businesses. This joins a selection of top beers and other beverages from across the world, making the platform the ultimate one-stop shop for drinkers everywhere.

“Working with the top breweries and beverage producers in the world is one of the parts of our job that we take the most pride in at Bevana,” said Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana’s Senior Director of Business Development. “Brandon, John, and their entire team at Incendiary have been creating world-class beers since day one, and we’re excited to be able to bring those directly to craft beer fans like ourselves who otherwise wouldn’t have access to them.”

Craft beer enthusiasts can find Incendiary’s beers online through the Bevana storefront, or at either of their two taprooms in central North Carolina, in Winston-Salem and Lewisville.

About Bevana

Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We partner with the best independent beverage makers across the globe to keep the craft in Craft Beverage, and to provide enthusiasts with the world’s best drinks, no matter where they are. Through Bevana, a new world of incredible beverage experiences are just a few short clicks away. Local passion, delivered globally.

Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite Bevana beverages online at Shop.Bevana.com for delivery directly to their door.

For More Information:

https://www.incendiarybrewing.com/