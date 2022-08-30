Horsefly Brewing Company Presents First Southwest Fresh Fest At Billy Goat Hop Farm

MONTROSE, Colorado – Horsefly Brewing Company presents Southwest Fresh Fest and Pickin’ Party hosted at Billy Goat Hop Farm, the first-ever fresh hop beer festival of its kind in Southwest Colorado slated for October 1, 2022 from 2 – 6pm. Southwest Fresh Fest will showcase all fresh-hopped beers made at breweries across the Four Corners region and beyond. Elk Range and Floodgate Operations will perform live bluegrass tunes to a backdrop of the San Juan Mountain Range. Tour the hop farm, enjoy eats from one of the local food trucks on-site and take a crack at some yard games.

“We not only enjoy drinking fresh hop beers, but love the concept of growing hops and having the cones go straight off the bine and into the brew. It reminds me of simpler times, truly connecting farming and harvest to a tangible delicious beer. We just want to share this with everyone!” Audrey Gehlhausen Co-Owner of Billy Goat Hop Farm.

The Southwest Fresh Fest would not be possible without support from sponsors and the local community including Colorado River District, RadCraft, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, AgWell, Telluride Express, Wayfinder Magazine, Maxfield-Peterson, P.C., Montrose Community Foundation, Valley Food Partnership, Northwest Rafting Co., Colorado Grain Chain, and Visit Montrose.

Tickets are on sale now at southwestfreshfest.com. Breweries and inquiring sponsors can contact southwestfreshfest@gmail.com to participate.

Enjoy fresh-hopped beers during the festivities from Base Camp Beer Works, Breckenridge Brewery, Colorado Boy Pub & Brewery, Copper Club Brewing Co., Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, Grandma’s House, Horsefly Brewing Co., Mountain Tap Brewery, Stronghouse Brew Pub, and Outer Range Brewing Co. The complete brewery list will be published in coming weeks.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST FRESH FEST

Southwest Fresh Fest presented by Horsefly Brewing Company is the first and only fresh hop beer festival in the Southwest, hosted at Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, CO on October 1st. Attendees and brewers alike can enjoy fresh hop beers from across the region in a rad complimentary taster glass. There will also be a Pickin’ Party with live bluegrass music, local food trucks, farm tours, and games… not to mention the panoramic views from the San Juan Mountains to the Grand Mesa. Come out for the festivities and stay for the recreation, beauty, and good beers abound. Join the fun at Billy Goat Hop Farm and celebrate harvest at Southwest Fresh Fest.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT HOP FARM

Billy Goat Hop Farm is the largest hop farm in the Southwest, providing superior quality fresh, whole cone, and pelletized hops directly to craft brewers. Starting in 2017, they’ve grown to 32 acres that produce 9 varieties of amazing hops. Owners and farmers Chris and Audrey pride themselves on creating genuine farmer-brewer relations and bringing true craft into their process. Combining traditional hands-on practices and state-of-the-art technology, they use less water and chemicals which transcends into a healthier ecosystem, soil, and hop plants. Brewers enjoy the bright aroma and subtly unique flavor profile imparted from Colorado’s terroir, and the passion poured into every step of the process. Know your farmer, Love your beer.

For More Information:

