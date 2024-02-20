Hopworks Releases a Taste of Vacation With New POG Tropical Sour

PORTLAND, Ore.— Certified B Corp Hopworks Brewery transports its fans to a warm beach far south of Portland with its brand-new fruited sour seasonal, POG Tropical Sour.

The new brew relies on the juicy, pineapple notes of El Dorado hops to compliment the tropical passionfruit, orange and guava fruit added to each brew. It’s a light, bright sour that’s designed to bring a spot of sunlight to a dark day. 5.6% ABV, 3 IBU.

“We have a lot of fun with our fruited sour rotation, and the classic POG flavors combined into a showstopper of an ale,” said Ryan Pappe, Director of Brewing Operations at Hopworks Brewery. “It’s fun, fruity and refreshing, and if you close your eyes, you just might feel the warm sand and hear the gentle whoosh of palm trees blowing in the island breeze. Or not—but either way, it’s a great sour!”

Every brand-new brew is an opportunity to create fresh can art, and Hopworks’ design team developed a tiki beast with shades, accenting the Hopworks monster iconography with unmistakable tropical flair.

POG Tropical Sour is now available at Hopworks Brewery, located at SE 29th & Powell Boulevard in Portland, and at their Vancouver Pub at SE 177th & Mill Plain Boulevard, as well as on tap and in 16-ounce four-packs at fine establishments and retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest.

About Hopworks Brewery

Celebrating its 16th year in 2024, Hopworks was founded by Christian and Brandie Ettinger to create world-class beer and food with sustainable business practices that protect the environment and support the community. Family-owned and operated, Hopworks sources thoughtfully, operates efficiently and minimizes waste in an effort to protect the planet.

For More Information:

https://www.hopworksbeer.com/