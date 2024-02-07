Hoppin Frog Brewery Partners with Bevana Partners for E-Commerce

AKRON, Ohio – Established in 2006 by owner and brewmaster Fred Karm, Hoppin’ Frog Brewery has consistently set the bar for quality and innovation in the craft beer industry. With an unwavering commitment to detail in ingredient selection and brewing processes, the brewery has garnered global acclaim, earning a place in 22 states and 40 foreign countries.

The partnership with Bevana Partners aligns with Hoppin’ Frog’s commitment to reaching enthusiasts beyond geographical boundaries. Bevana Partners, known for its platform that facilitates the connection between artisanal beverage makers and consumers, will play a pivotal role in expanding Hoppin’ Frog’s reach through its online storefront.

Fred Karm, expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, said, “We are excited to join forces with Bevana Partners to bring Hoppin’ Frog’s distinctive beers to an even broader audience. This partnership allows us to streamline the online shopping experience for our customers and ensures that they can enjoy our flavorful creations with ease, regardless of their location.”

Through Bevana’s online shop, customers across the nation can now order Hoppin’ Frog Brewery’s diverse range of beers and have them delivered directly to their doors. This move not only enhances accessibility for consumers but also reinforces Hoppin’ Frog’s commitment to meeting the evolving demands of the modern beer market.

Andrew Durstewitz, CEO & Founder at Bevana Partners, expressed the platform’s dedication to supporting breweries like Hoppin’ Frog. “We are thrilled to partner with Hoppin’ Frog Brewery in expanding their online presence. Our focus is on helping breweries get their exceptional products into the hands of consumers, and Hoppin’ Frog’s commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Customers can now explore and order Hoppin’ Frog Brewery’s distinctive beers, including their award-winning creations, through Bevana Partners’ online shop. This collaboration represents a dynamic union of craftsmanship and accessibility, bringing together two entities dedicated to delivering the best in the world of craft beverages.

About Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

About Bevana Partners

Bevana Partners is a leading beverage platform that connects artisanal beverage makers with consumers across the United States. With a focus on managing logistics and facilitating online sales, Bevana Partners enables beverage enthusiasts to discover and enjoy the best beverages from top-quality brewers.

