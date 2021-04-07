Hoplark Releases Sparkling Waters Infused with Premium Hops

Hoplark Launches New Craft Brewed Sparking Waters Infused with Premium Hops

Refreshing New Line Delivers Complexity and Bold Flavor Derived from Real Hop Plants

BOULDER, CO. – Hoplark, trailblazing brewer of hop-forward non-alcoholic beverages crafted with simple, clean, plant-based ingredients, today announced the launch of Hoplark Water, an absurdly unique line of refreshing, crushable hops-infused sparkling waters in three flavors: Citra Hops, Mosaic Hops, and Sabro Hops. Created for craft beer lovers who crave the complexity and bold flavor only real hops can deliver, Hoplark Water is a health-conscious way to imbibe without the alcohol and is made with only two clean ingredients – sparkling water and hops. All three flavors are now available onHoptea.com and will roll out across natural and conventional grocery stores, such as Whole Foods and Target, in the coming months.

Made with aromatic and flavorful hops, Hoplark Water provides the familiarity of a craft beer in a crisp and refreshing sparkling water. The variety of hops used to create these new beverages offer a delightful variety of floral, fruity, and citrusy tropical notes that are perfect for spring and summer. Hoplark Water was created on the notion that a singular plant – hops – can turn basic water into a complex, vibrant, and refreshing flavor experience unlike anything consumers have tasted before.

“Hoplark started over a beer, or more literally a lack thereof,” said Dean Eberhardt, co-founder and CEO of Hoplark. “While taking a month off from drinking, I realized that I wanted to find a way for myself and friends to enjoy the ritual, familiarity, and camaraderie of craft beer, without the alcohol or calories that traditionally come with it. We love everything about craft beer, but wanted an option for all the other times when we don’t feel like drinking alcohol. Hoplark Water is a result of our deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market for people who love that complex hoppy taste but don’t want to compromise healthy choices. When creating Hoplark Water, we wanted to showcase how a single ingredient – hops – can turn water into something incredible: complex, vibrant and refreshing. We chose the Lark bird as our logo, but gave it ridiculously long legs to signify breaking the mold of normal, extract-laden beverages and a movement forward towards health.”

Hoplark’s core mission is to provide amazing flavor experiences without the guilt of alcohol or sugar by using real plants instead of factory derived flavors. Because Hoplark Water is so simple and clean, it boasts several health benefits; each flavor is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, has zero sugar, zero alcoholic, no artificial ingredients, and are even Whole30 Approved. This unique line of refreshing, hops-infused sparkling water pushes the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be; it is the hops-infused beverage craft beer drinkers enjoy when they are not drinking craft beer. Additional flavor details include:

· Mosaic Hops: Mosaic Hops are named for their patchwork of flavors and aromas, with hints of floral and fruity flavor. Hoist the sails and navigate all this dynamic flavor has to offer. SRP $35 (12 pack)

· Sabro Hops: Dive into an oasis of tropical hops with hints of citrus flavors and aromas. Perfect for a day at the beach. SRP $35 (12 pack)

· Citra Hops: Chill out with the fresh vibes of Citra Hops, offering hints of citrus and fruity flavor and aroma. SRP $35 (12 pack)

Hoplark Water is available for purchase on the Hoplark website.To learn more about Hoplark Water, visit hoptea.com, or follow Hoplark on Instagram(@drinkhoptea), Facebook(@drinktoptea), and Twitter(@drinkhoptea).

About Hoplark

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages infused with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market, with no compromise. Flavor geeks at their core, Hoplark is pushing the boundaries of what craft-brewed taste can be. Born and brewed in Boulder, Colo. and launched at a local Farmer’s Market, the core lineup consists of delicious sparkling HopTeas, from Chamomile Tea & Citra Hops, to the Really Hoppy One, a combination of Black Tea, Simcoe & Citra Hops. But Hoplark’s innovation extends beyond the core lineup, including fan-favorite Limited Releases and hop juices. Hoplark’s products are non-alcoholic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and Whole30 approved. Beloved by craft beer drinkers, Hoplark has a passionate following of moms, athletes, nutritionists, and others committed to a clean, healthy lifestyle.