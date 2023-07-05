HOP WTR Introduces Ruby Red Grapefruit

As The Brand’s Most Requested Flavor, Ruby Red Grapefruit is Here to Brighten Up The Season

Los Angeles, CA – The premiere non-alcoholic sparkling hop water brand, HOP WTR, is excited to announce the addition of a new flavor to its portfolio – Ruby Red Grapefruit. Created in partnership with Brand Ambassador Dustin Poirier, a champion mixed martial artist, the flavor was created to add some bold flavor into the summer season. This zesty release marks HOP WTR’s seventh SKU and will join the current fruity lineup which includes Classic, Mango, Lime, Blood Orange, Peach and Ginger Limeade.

“We’re thrilled to introduce fans to our newest addition, Ruby Red Grapefruit, just in time for the summer season,” said Jordan Bass, HOP WTR Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re proud to bring Ruby Red Grapefruit to market, as it was so highly requested by both our consumers as well as our Brand Ambassador, Dustin Poirier, who we worked closely with to launch the seventh flavor in our lineup.”

“I’ve been working with my friends at HOP WTR to develop Ruby Red Grapefruit and what we came up with is a game changing beverage that really packs a punch,” said Dustin Poirier, HOP WTR Brand Ambassador and Champion Mixed Martial Artist. “I’m excited to finally share my collaboration with fans and am thrilled to have been a part of the process of creating HOP WTR’s zesty new offering in my all time favorite flavor, grapefruit.”

With grapefruit on an upward trend, claiming a spot in the top three fastest growing sparkling water flavors, it only made sense for HOP WTR to introduce a hoppy version of one of the beverage industry’s most sought-after flavors. In true HOP WTR fashion, Ruby Red Grapefruit boasts a brewer-approved blend of hops and a dose of mood-boosting adaptogens and nootropics with a zesty, tart flavor. Ruby Red Grapefruit is proudly crafted with no alcohol, calories, carbs, or sugar, and was created to cheer up the summer season with a bright beverage, perfect for summer hydration.

HOP WTR’s Ruby Red Grapefruit delivers a bright, satisfying taste with a hit of hops and is made to cheers whenever, wherever. Ruby Red Grapefruit is currently available for pre-order on hopwtr.com for an SRP of $36.99 for a 12-pack, with the flavor widely available on June 28th and retail rollout to follow.

ABOUT HOP WTR

Founded in sunny Venice, CA in 2020, HOP WTR is the radically refreshing way to hops, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar, or gluten. HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Available in seven delicious flavors, the line features a proprietary blend of stress-busting hops alongside a stack of adaptogens and nootropics featuring ashwagandha and L-Theanine, specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress.

For more information on HOP WTR, visit hopwtr.com and follow on Instagram @hopwtr.