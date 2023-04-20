Hoocha Hard Kombucha Opens First Tasting Room in Petaluma, CA

PETALUMA, Calif.— Hoocha hard kombucha, Northern California’s first hard kombucha, has announced the opening of its new tasting room in Petaluma, CA. They are celebrating their opening with an official ribbon cutting with the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce on Thursday April 27, starting at 4:30 PM. All are invited to attend.

The tasting room is located in downtown Petaluma near The Block at 133 Copeland Street, Suite B. They will be open Fridays 4-7, Saturdays 2-5, and by appointment. The new tasting room is a great place to relax and enjoy a few drinks with friends. The tasting room features the full variety of Hoocha hard kombucha flavors and some tasting room exclusives. The tasting room also has a covered outdoor patio and plenty of parking.

“We are excited to open our new tasting room in Petaluma,” said Kristine Weeks, Co-Founder and General Manager of Hoocha. “Petaluma is already home to our brewery, so adding a tasting room will allow locals and tourists to Sonoma County to learn more about our majority woman owned business and taste our full range of flavors. We hope that our new tasting room will become a popular spot for people to relax and enjoy a few drinks.”

The new tasting room is Hoocha’s first and only tasting room. You can also find Hoocha’s products in select bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout California including Petaluma Market, Oliver’s, and Whole Foods.

About Hoocha

Hoocha is a majority woman owned, hard kombucha small business based in Petaluma. They make their hard kombucha in small batches using organic and fair trade ingredients. Their great tasting products won Bohemian’s Best of the North Bay award in both 2022 and 2023. All of their hard kombucha is gluten-free, vegan, and raw. Hoocha hard kombucha is available in a variety of flavors, including Ginger, Petaluma Punch, Paloma, and a variety of fun seasonal flavors.

For More Information:

