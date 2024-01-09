Honor Brewing Company Announces Charitable Partnership With Hop & Wine Beverage to Support Veterans and First Responders

STERLING, Va.— Honor Brewing Company proudly announces a philanthropic partnership with Hop & Wine Beverage, the premier distributor of craft beer and more in Northern and Southern Virginia to include the greater Richmond, Charlottesville, Virginia Beach, and Washington D.C. area.

With a newly opened production facility in Sterling, VA, Honor Brewing Company is not just about crafting quality beverages—it’s about honoring those who have served, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten. As distribution expands throughout the state of Virginia, the brewery aims to deepen connections with local charitable organizations, with a specific focus on supporting veteran and first responder initiatives. Hop & Wine Beverage, a distribution leader in the Northern Virginia and Washington metropolitan area, is equally dedicated to growth and excellence.

In 2024, Honor Brewing Company will collaborate with Hop & Wine Beverage to amplify its impact on the veteran and first responder community. For every standard case equivalent (CE) of beer sold through Hop & Wine distribution, $1 will be donated jointly by Honor Brewing Company and Hop & Wine Beverage to a veteran or first responder organization nominated by a retail partner. “Honor Brewing is excited to continue pursuing our main charitable mission—supporting our veterans and first responders.” says Bobby Wieler, Director of Sales for HBC + Former First Responder in William County.

Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest Foundation, expressed his gratitude for being a recipient of Honor Brewing’s 2023 Q3 donation, stating, “We are honored to have been selected as a beneficiary of Honor Brewing’s charitable giving efforts, and to partner with a company so committed to celebrating and honoring our veterans. This support allows us to continue transforming the lives of thousands of veterans and their families, and enable them to live the great lives they deserve.”

“We are pleased to support the outstanding efforts of Honor Brewing Company to improve the lives of our veterans and first responders,” said Martin Wetten, Founder/Owner of Hop & Wine Beverage.

“We’re happy to support these efforts by Honor Brewing and publicly thank them for including us in this initiative. Together, we will support our nation’s brave servicemen and women in our communities,” said Ed Cook, Army veteran and General Manager of Hop & Wine Beverage.

Support the cause by purchasing Honor Brewing Beer throughout the state of Virginia and Washington D.C.. Scan the QR code on any Honor Brewing Company beer sold in distribution for more information on Ways We Give.

Honor Brewing Company takes immense pride in supporting charitable organizations dedicated to serving veterans, first responders, and the local community. Their mission is to Brew Great Beer and Honor American Heroes.

For More Information:

https://www.honorbrewing.com/