Holidaily Brewing Announced as the Official Beer on Celiac Cruise

GOLDEN, Colorado – In 2007, Karen Hertz was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and an autoimmune thyroid disease. After surgery and radiation treatments, her doctors recommended she adopt a gluten-free diet to help with inflammation and recovery.

As a beer lover, Hertz was devastated at having to cut gluten from her diet. She made it her mission to create world-class gluten-free beer, and thus the idea for Holidaily Brewing Company was born. Holidaily is currently the largest gluten-free brewery in the country and the only gluten-free brewery that is certified woman-owned.

Around the same time that Hertz received her cancer diagnosis, Maureen Basye was navigating a new gluten-free lifestyle for her family to support her son and husband’s recent Celiac Disease diagnoses.

In addition to helping her family transition to a gluten-free diet, Basye decided to help thousands of people living a gluten-free lifestyle vacation without worry. She quit her job as a speech pathologist and became a celiac travel consultant. In 2018, she founded Celiac Cruise, an entirely gluten-free vacation experience aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

Where do Basye’s and Hertz’s stories intersect? Hertz and Basye discovered each other’s businesses via Instagram. After connecting, they found solidarity in one another’s story of struggle and triumph stemming from a life-altering diet change.

Basye recently named Holidaily Brewing Company the dedicated gluten-free beer on board the Celiac Cruise, available as part of the drink package and in every bar. The Holidaily and Celiac Cruise partnership officially launched on March 30 aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas sailing to the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico.

“The name Holidaily is a reminder to live each day to the fullest and treat every day as a holiday,” said Hertz. “I can’t think of a more fitting partnership than Celiac Cruise, which allows people to vacation without worry and enjoy every moment.”

Basye echoes Hertz’s sentiment. “Everyone deserves to have carefree moments regardless of dietary restrictions,” said Basye. “For those with Celiac Disease, there’s no better way to enjoy a vacation than kicking back poolside, with a certified gluten-free beer in hand.”

If you missed the Caribbean cruise in March, you can find upcoming trips below. Next up is a cruise to Alaska during peak season, July 29th through August 5th with plenty of cold Holidaily beers on board.

For More Information:

https://www.celiaccruise.com/