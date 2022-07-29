Hillebrand Hires New Director of Warehouse Operations

HOUSTON, Texas – Hillebrand, a world leading supply chain management and integrated logistics services provider to the alcoholic beverage industry, is proud to welcome Marc Rodriguez to Hillebrand’s Kegs Services and Supply Chain Management team as Director of Warehouse Operations. Rodriguez, based in the Houston, Texas office, will oversee Hillebrand’s warehouse network in the US and Canada, as well as the US trucking operations.

“Marc will be an incredible addition to our team and I look forward to leveraging his beverage specific expertise within warehouse management and transportation to help us sustain our continued growth and long term vision” said Scott Moorad, CEO of Hillebrand’s Keg Services and SCM Solutions in North America. “He has a keen understanding of safety, facility operations, and supply chain strategy. His passion for managing and exceeding customer expectations within the supplier and wholesaler network is critical to our success,”

Rodriquez, grew up in Beeville, TX and is a graduate of the University of Texas at Dallas, forged his leadership style while directing large, multi-site warehousing and supply chain networks for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. He will lead the charge in providing operational excellence throughout Hillebrand’s strategic network.

“I am passionate about continuous improvement and building strong teams and business relationships” said Rodriguez said. “To do this for an organization like Hillebrand which yields the power of a global supply chain leader coupled with the commitment of a vested stakeholder, in DHL, is very exciting.”

Hillebrand, now part of the DHL organization, was founded in 1844 in Germany and is the leading solutions provider in the forwarding, transport and logistics of beverages, bulk liquids and products that require special care. Fueled by a passion to serve the beverage industry, Hillebrand provides seamless service to producers of beer, wine, spirits, specialty beverages and products by leveraging technology-enabled solutions and a comprehensive supply chain network.

