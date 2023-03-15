High Speed Canning Systems from Wild Goose Filling Debut in Europe

Dual-lane Evolution Series canning models are available for the first time to European beverage makers

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — U.S. beverage equipment manufacturer Wild Goose Filling introduces the CE-certified dual-lane model of its Evolution Series™ beverage canning systems, now available in Europe and worldwide. As the fastest machine in the range of Wild Goose canning systems, the fully automated dual-lane Evolution Series models can achieve speeds up to 6000 cans per hour.

The dual-lane Evolution Series features side-by-side patented inline filling stations to minimize beverage exposure time to atmosphere. Sealing occurs automatically through paired lid placement and patented Wild Goose seaming stations. In addition, CO2 purging stations and Wild Goose DO Buster™ CO2 tunnels prevent dissolved oxygen intake to preserve beverage quality. Dual-lane Evolution Series models are capable of running both lanes simultaneously or one lane only for smaller product runs.

“We designed this canning line with European beverage makers in mind,” said Wild Goose general manager Dan Welch. “Our customers in Europe have requested a high-speed canning line at a reasonable price. Offering CE models of our dual-lane Evolution Series canning systems gives producers around the world a reliable, high-quality filling solution for beer, wine, cider, or just about anything else at a lower investment than large-scale rotary filling machines.”

The newly CE-certified dual-lane Evolution Series system expands from 8 to 10 fill heads for increased throughput, providing a cost-effective means of boosting production efficiency. The upgradeable design and high-speed capabilities make the dual-lane Evolution Series an ideal canning system for growing producers of beverages and craft drinks who wish to package beer, cider, RTDs, kombucha, wine, cannabis drinks and more in cans.

Like the Wild Goose single-lane CE Evolution Series models currently available in Europe, dual-lane CE Evolution Series systems meet regulatory and safety standards. The CE Evolution Series design includes practical safety guarding with visibility into every area of machine operation.

Wild Goose supports European customers through a technical staff of direct employees based in Europe plus local inventory of spare parts. Additionally, dedicated Wild Goose logistics personnel make the purchasing and commissioning process easy and affordable.

With the debut of CE-compliant dual-lane canning lines in Europe, the full range of Wild Goose Evolution Series canning systems is now available to beverage producers worldwide.

About Wild Goose Filling

With more than 3,200 canning and bottling systems installed in 72 countries, Wild Goose Filling’s customized filling machines cater to producers of beer, cider, hard seltzer, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Wild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. A subsidiary of global foodservice industry leader The Middleby Corporation, Wild Goose designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. Wild Goose offices in Europe offer additional sales, service and warehouse support, along with the company’s network of global partners.

For more information about Wild Goose Filling, visit www.WildGooseFilling.com.

For More Information:

https://wildgoosefilling.com/high-speed-canning-systems-debut-in-europe/