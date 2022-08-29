Hidden Springs Ale Works & Beat Childhood Cancer Partner to Expand Research & Extend Life

TAMPA, Florida – Hidden Springs Ale Works and Beat Childhood Cancer have partnered once again for the release of Ezra the Lion, a fruited sour ale inspired by the life of Ezra Matthews, who at the age of 13 months was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer. Ezra died a short time after his diagnosis, but his legacy lives on.

“As a company whose beverages are nostalgia-inspired, we believe everyone deserves a rich and robust childhood. That’s why we’re passionately committed to continuing our partnership with Beat Childhood Cancer,” said Joshua Garman, CEO of Hidden Springs Ale Works.

In 2018, the brewery developed a beer with the Matthews family inspired by Ezra’s favorite food – Peaches & Cream and Strawberries & Cream Quaker Instant Oatmeal. Today, that beer is Ezra the Lion, a strawberry and peach sour ale. Every fall since then, the company releases the brand to raise funds for and awareness about childhood cancer.

“Ezra Matthews holds a special place in my heart as he is the reason why I became such a huge advocate to save kids from cancer when I was twelve. I’m excited for all to come,” said Development Director for Beat Childhood Cancer, Savannah Billet.

This year, Hidden Springs Ale Works is raising the bar. The beer will be available across their distribution channel, feature spotlight nights at Florida retail accounts, and there will be an in­house raffle with Yeti. They have also added a special QR code to the brand’s label to share more info with patrons.

“We’re grateful to have connected with the Matthews family and proud to use our highly visible platform to shine a light on the work of BCC,” said Jacqueline Garman, COO of Hidden Springs Ale Works. “Every child deserves a chance to thrive.”

About Hidden Springs Ale Works

Hidden Springs Ale Works is a family-owned and operated brewery located in Tampa. Since 2015, it’s been known for its nostalgic, well-crafted beverages that elevate the craft beer drinking experience.

About Beat Childhood Cancer

Since 2010, Beat Childhood Cancer has been driving childhood cancer research and raising awareness, making a difference in kids’ survival today. Their vision is to change the story for the next family by finding viable treatments and ultimately, cures for childhood cancers.

For More Information:

https://www.hiddenspringsaleworks.com/ezra