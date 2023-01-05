Hi-Wire Brewing Partners With Bevana

NEWTON, North Carolina – Hi-Wire Brewing, one of North Carolina’s largest and fastest-growing breweries, is partnering with beverage platform Bevana to bring its award-winning craft beers to customers across the country with online ordering. For Hi-Wire, which started shipping directly to consumers in 2020 in response to the pandemic, this partnership offers a new format and an expanded shipping area.

“We have seen a tremendous response across the country for our online beer store, but this success translated to growing pains for our staff who handled the shipping of the actual beer,” said Chris Frosaker, co-owner of Hi-Wire. “With Bevana handling the e-commerce and shipping side, we now have room to effectively market this part of our business and grow it to its full potential.”

Founded in 2013, the brewery’s most popular beers include Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, Mountain Water Citrus Splash Easy-Drinking Ale, and 10W-40 Imperial Stout series. With distribution in nine states and nine taprooms located across the southeast, and new ones opening soon in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee, Hi-Wire continues their expansion and core commitment to connecting people with their community. Hi-Wire’s passion to keep the tradition of craft beer alive by continuing to honor the heritage of brewing is something that aligns well with the mission of Bevana. Through their partnership with the platform, customers will additionally be able to find Hi-Wire products in the Bevana Newton retail taproom, as well as at D9 Brewing Company taprooms in Cornelius, Charlotte, and Hendersonville, N.C.

“Hi-Wire has been one of the truly amazing success stories of craft beer in the last decade,” explains Aaron MJ Gore, Senior Director of Business Development for Bevana. “To make world-class beer that enthusiasts go nuts for, and to bring that experience to their neighborhoods with some of the coolest taproom experiences you’ll find anywhere, that’s an incredibly difficult balance to strike. Through the Bevana online store, now they can expand that reach even further, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to get great beer in the hands of more people.”

Hi-Wire’s beers will be offered through Bevana’s online shop, where all of the platform’s beverage partners may be ordered and shipped directly to customers’ homes or businesses. With the ability to deliver beer to customers in forty-two states, it helps beverage makers and drinkers cut through the noise and the barriers that stand in the way of enjoying the best drinks that the world has to offer, regardless of location.

About Bevana

Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We partner with the best independent beverage makers across the globe to keep the craft in Craft Beverage, and to provide enthusiasts with the world’s best drinks, no matter where they are. Through Bevana, a new world of incredible beverage experiences is just a few short clicks away. Local passion, delivered globally.

Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite Bevana beverages online at www.Shop.Bevana.com for delivery directly to their door. For all orders over $65, free shipping is also available using the promo code FINDBEVANA22

For More Information:

