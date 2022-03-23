Hi-Wire Brewing Announces Plans for Nashville Location

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – North Carolina’s Hi-Wire Brewing finalized plans to open the brewery’s eleventh location in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee.

With Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville set to open in early 2023, the Asheville-based beer maker will unveil a total of four new taprooms in four different states over the next twelve months with locations in Charlotte, NC, Birmingham, AL, and Cincinnati, OH under construction already. Hi-Wire recently opened three taprooms between December 2020 and November 2021 bringing the total number of locations currently operating to seven across five southeastern cities.

Hi-Wire’s Music City taproom will be located at 810 Division Street in Nashville’s busy downtown neighborhood of South Gulch. The rapidly growing live-work-play community attracts both tourists and locals seeking food and fun all day and night. Within this dense residential pocket, Hi-Wire Brewing will become the anchor tenant at Modera Gulch, an expansive new mixed-use project from Mill Creek Residential Trust featuring luxury apartments and 20,000-square-feet of ground floor commercial space that will be home to like-minded businesses serving as neighborhood amenities.

“We’re excited to have such a great tenant in our building,” said Luca Barber, managing director for Mill Creek Residential, “and Hi-Wire will serve as an exceptional amenity not only for our residents but also for the surrounding neighborhood.”

The 5,533-square-foot taproom will occupy the space at the corner of Division Street and 9th Avenue with an indoor capacity of over 250 people plus a covered outdoor patio seating around 50 guests. Hi-Wire Brewing Nashville will be reminiscent of the brewery’s other locations with a bright, high-ceilinged, industrial interior space covered in vibrant murals and neon lights then filled with plenty of active, family-friendly games like soccer pool and ping pong.

“We’re here to have fun,” said Hi-Wire co-owner Chris Frosaker, “and I like to think every city likes to have fun.”

The twenty-four tap bar will stock a medley of year-rounds, seasonals, specialties, sour and wild ales, one-offs, and undistributed releases from Hi-Wire Brewing in addition to hard cider and wine. Hi-Wire’s beer is known for being as approachable as it is fun, and this taproom will be much the same.

“I think the authenticity of the Hi-Wire brand is going to be a huge appeal for locals,” said Hi-Wire’s Real Estate Broker, Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners.

With 70 retail spaces of garage parking and bike racks in an already very walkable neighborhood, the taproom will be easily accessible for Nashvillians and newcomers alike. Just a short walk away from the taproom will be Nashville staples like Peg Leg Porker BBQ, Arnold’s Country Kitchen, and the Music City Center.

Hi-Wire Brewing is not new to Nashville. The North Carolina brewery has been distributing beer to the city for over five years, and with each year, retail sales have grown by double digits. Frosaker said planting roots in Nashville “makes a lot of sense for us.”

“We’re growing like crazy. People are drinking our beer, and they know the brand.”

In a sense, this brand new taproom is actually a return to Nashville’s brewing roots. Hi-Wire will be bringing the brewery scene back to the South Gulch where two of the city’s original breweries – Yazoo Brewing Company & Jackalope Brewing Company – first began. “When we come to a new city, we want to be additive – not competition,” Frosaker said. “We just want to add to the local beer scene and provide a place to have a good time,” he continued.

At present, Hi-Wire Brewing does not have any further expansion plans on the horizon after Nashville. Frosaker said, “After this one, we’re going to take some time to breathe and really dig our heels in to fine tune everything we’ve been doing.” After a short pause, he added, “…but you never know.”

Hi-Wire has partnered with Eric McGinnis of Nashville’s Comma Designworks for the design of the taproom and Dowdle Construction Group for the build-out. Formal announcements in regards to construction, hiring, and an official opening date will be released via Hi-Wire’s website and social media channels.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Biltmore Village Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space, the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located downtown, and the RAD Beer Garden & Distribution Center in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Wilmington, N.C., and Louisville, Ky. Additional locations in Charlotte, N.C., Birmingham, Ala., and Cincinnati are set to open in the next 12 months. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

For More Information:

https://hiwirebrewing.com