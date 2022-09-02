Hercules Imperial IPA Returns in 19.2oz Format

DENVER, Colorado – Back after a brief respite, Great Divide Brewing Co. fan-favorite Hercules Imperial IPA returns with an updated recipe, refreshed art and brand-new package. Now exclusively available as a 19.2oz can, Hercules Imperial IPA clocks in at 9.5% ABV and will appeal to those looking for a full-flavored, traditionally brewed Imperial American IPA.

“Redeveloping the Hercules recipe and making it available in the 19.2oz format allows us to reach a new consumer,” explains VP of Sales & Marketing, Kirk Simpson. “We had the right brand for the consumer who is seeking a high ABV experience we just needed to add the 19.2 format to broaden our reach, we are excited to see what can happen here. Hercules will be priced to reach those consumers in the fast-growing convenience and grocery store channels.”

Brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, Centennial and Chinook hops, the reformulated Hercules Imperial IPA recipe tones down the bitterness and maltiness of the original version in favor of a lighter mouthfeel and more approachable drinking experience.

Hercules was part of the original Great Divide Brewing Co. Maverick Series first released in 2003. The beer remained in the Denver brewery’s portfolio for nearly two decades before changing consumer tastes necessitated a new path.

“The name and icon were extremely ‘strong’—pun intended—and we didn’t want to simply abandon the brand,” relates Marketing Manager, Matt Sandy. “So, we modernized the old-timey strongman slightly along with the beer itself and, voila!, we had a product primed for the burgeoning single-serve craft market.”

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is?Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and?one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe.

For More Information:

https://greatdivide.com