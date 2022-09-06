Heavy Seas Releases Series of Crafted Cocktails

Maryland Craft Brewery Introduces 4 Flavors of Refreshing Vodka-Based Canned Cocktails

BALTIMORE – Baltimore-based Heavy Seas Beer today announced that they will be adding a selection of ready to drink cocktails to their lineup of fearless, bold, independent brews. Designed for drinkability, each Crafted Cocktail is made with real vodka, natural ingredients and possesses an ABV of 7.5%.

Quench your thirst with their lineup of delicious flavors including Orange Crush, Watermelon Crush, Cherry Limeade, and Strawberry Lemonade. Inspired by the local legend, the Orange Crush is dominated by notes of refreshing citrus and long days at the beach. The mouthwatering Watermelon Crush is balanced and juicy with notes of sweet melon. Following up the crush family is the nostalgic sweet and refreshingly tart Strawberry Lemonade – the perfect balance for scrumptious sipping. Rounding out the lineup is the Cherry Limeade, exploding with flavors of juicy cherries and tart limes.

“We wanted to craft something unexpected, with the same quality one can expect from a Heavy Seas beer,” says Chris Leonard, Brewmaster for Heavy Seas. “We went through many trials of experimentation, and we’ve finally come up with four flavors we’re really excited about.”

Orange Crush and Watermelon Crush will be available individually in convenient four packs, while Cherry Limeade and Strawberry Lemonade will be exclusively offered in the Crafted Cocktails mix pack. Each variety will be available in 12-ounce cans, with limited distribution in the Mid-Atlantic region. All four Crafted Cocktail varieties are also currently available only to-go at the Heavy Seas Taproom.

“Heavy Seas has been around for over 25 years,” said Hugh Sisson, Heavy Seas’ founder. “We are so excited to now be able to offer our non-beer drinking friends a fantastic product that’s as fearless, bold, and independent as our award-winning beer. I’m really proud of the way our team stepped up to the challenge of creating an entirely new and exciting line of hand-crafted beverages for the non-beer drinker and beer drinker alike.”

Heavy Seas Crafted Cocktails have already begun entering the market throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Visit the Beer Finder on the Heavy Seas website to find a distributer near you. Grab your friends and crack open a Crafted Cocktail – no mixology necessary!

About Heavy Seas Beer:

Hugh Sisson, founder of Heavy Seas Beer, got his start running Sisson’s craft beer bar with his father. In 1986, Sisson met with local legislators to push for the legalization of brew pubs in Baltimore City. A year after he left Sisson’s Brewpub, he started brewing in 1995 as Clipper City Brewing Company. In 2003, Clipper City introduced the Heavy Seas line of beers, and in 2010 the brewery rebranded under the name Heavy Seas. Two years later, Chris Leonard joined the team as Brewmaster, and expansion of the brewery commenced. Today, Heavy Seas is enjoyed by beer lovers nationwide and continues to grow and develop new, daring beers for the world to enjoy. Be fearless. Be bold. Be independent.