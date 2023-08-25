Heavy Seas Beer Releases Authentic “Baltimore” Blonde Ale, BOHdacious Blonde

BALTIMORE, Md.— Heavy Seas Beer, home of Maryland’s original and largest craft brewer, known for its bold, adventurous and award-winning craft beers, proudly presents its latest creation: BOHdacious Blonde – a true Baltimore-themed Blonde ale that pays homage to the brewery’s deep-rooted Maryland heritage.

BOHdacious Blonde is a delightful, easy-drinking ale with a 4.5% ABV that ensures a smooth and approachable experience. The beer’s well-balanced flavor profile artfully blends malty richness with a refreshingly dry finish, making it the perfect brew for any local occasion and an excellent pairing with Maryland crabs.

“We are pleased to introduce BOHdacious Blonde,” said Chris Leonard, Brewmaster at Heavy Seas. “Crafting this beer was a fun project, and we aimed to create a refreshing and easy-drinking beer that captures the essence of Charm City.”

Initially available in 6-packs of 12oz cans and draft, BOHdacious Blonde will be distributed exclusively in Maryland beginning September 5th. BOHdacious Blonde can also be purchased at the Heavy Seas Taproom, located onsite at the Heavy Seas brewery in Halethorpe, starting on Friday, September 1st.

“There have been significant changes in the craft beer industry recently, both nationally and in Maryland,” explained Caroline Sisson, Brand Manager. “As pioneers in our region, we have played a longstanding role in shaping the Maryland craft brewing scene. BOHdacious Blonde is a tribute to Maryland and its craft beer culture.”

“Heavy Seas Beer will celebrate 28 years of brewing in Maryland this December, and we’re extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the years,” said brewery founder, Hugh Sisson. “This beer serves as more than an expression of gratitude; it’s a proud declaration of who we are. If you’re seeking a local beer, this is certainly one to try.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state in 1987. Now over three decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 28th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery continues to expand its product portfolio, now producing 22 different beer styles and 2 crafted cocktails, and distributing to 15 states and Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year.

For More Information:

https://www.hsbeer.com/