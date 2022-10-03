Half Past Hard Seltzer Develops a Twist on Seasonal Favorites with Harvest Highball

CHICAGO, Illinois – Half Past, the award-winning Chicago-based hard seltzer brand, just released its first limited-time-only seasonal flavor: the Harvest Highball. Reminiscent of fall favorites, like a hot toddy, apple cider, or mulled wine, the Harvest Highball contains all of the warm flavors of a seasonal cocktail, without any of the fuss.

The seltzer is bright and tart, with tasting notes of apple, orange bitter, chamomile, cinnamon, and clove. Inspired by the crispest days of autumn, Harvest Highball is the ideal companion for getting lost in corn mazes or making trouble at family gatherings. On the release, co-founder, Avery Houser says, “When developing the Harvest Highball we wanted to bring together classic fall flavors in a way that felt at once comfortingly familiar and unexpectedly unique. Traditional autumn spices and apple are accented by acidic brightness and a touch of chamomile bitterness. You could think of it as a bubbly ‘cold toddy’.”

Harvest Highball is primarily sold in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans. Clocking in at 6% ABV, it packs a punch for only 200 calories. Like all of Half Past’s other flavors, the fall release is also gluten-free.

Harvest Highball will be available starting 10/03/2022 in limited quantities at the following retailers in the Chicago area: Binny’s, Foxtrot, and Whole Foods. It will also be available at select bars and restaurants. Co-Founder Caleigh Tully shared “we are thrilled about retailers’ responses and excitement about Harvest Highball, including premier Chicago retailers Binny’s, Foxtrot, and Whole Foods. The product was fully sold out to retailers within 2 weeks of our team starting the sales process, which we believe speaks to the opportunity for consumer excitement as well.”

The brand is already hard at work to develop further seasonal releases for spring and summer 2023. Commenting on the future direction of the brand, CEO Dan Hamill notes, “At Half Past we look to be different and on the cutting edge of trends. As we think about our innovation strategy, a piece of this will be a nod to our friends over in craft. We are inspired by the what’s next and will not shy away from bringing full flavored drinking experiences in unique combinations and offerings. Harvest Highball is our start of this, and we’ll look to do many more fun seasonal flavors to come.”

About Half Past

Half Past is an award-winning premium hard seltzer and cocktail company, based out of Chicago. The brand launched in March of 2021 with the simple mission to create a beverage that captured all of the complexity and flavor of a cocktail but with the ease and playfulness of a seltzer. Crafted with quality ingredients, real fruit juice, and carefully balanced recipes, Half Past seltzers leave behind the one dimensional flavors consumers are accustomed to seeing in the hard seltzer category. Each unique flavor is mixed to emulate a classic cocktail: Spicy Lime [The Spicy Margarita], Grapefruit with Rosemary [The Paloma], Pineapple with Clove [The Jungle Bird], Ginger with Turmeric [The Mule]. Notably, in 2022, the US Open of Hard Seltzer awarded a Gold medal for its Grapefruit Rosemary Hard Seltzer.

For More Information:

https://drinkhalfpast.com/