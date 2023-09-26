Hail to the Harris Hazy IPA Release

Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery is pleased to announce the release of our Hail to the Harris Hazy IPA. To honor the new era that Josh Harris symbolizes for the Washington Commanders, our team has crafted a celebratory brew.

Get ready to tackle the flavor game with “Hail to the Harris” – a brew that fuses football excitement into every sip! Crafted with Barrel Oak’s farm-grown Cascade hops, then dry hopped with Citra hops, this Hazy New England IPA is smooth and creamy with tropical hints of citrus and mango. Like a game-changing pass, this beer is sure to be your next winning play.

Barrel Oak Winery & Brewery is located at 3623 Grove Ln, Delaplane, VA 20144, and is open seven days a week.

https://barreloak.com/brewery/