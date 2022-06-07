Hacker-Pschorr Munchner Gold Lager Now Available in Cans

MUNICH, Germany – Hacker-Pschorr, the Munich-based brewery with more than 600 years of world class brewing experience, has announced that for the first time Münchner Gold Lager is now available in the U.S. in 16.9 oz cans. The new lightweight cans are available in a convenient 4-Pack, making it easy to bring to a BBQ, tailgating event or even the beach, and feature the brand’s unique heritage, tradition, and superior taste.

“Just in time for summer gatherings and events, we are pleased to introduce the Münchner Gold Lager, one of our most popular recipes, in our convenient and portable cans,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of Hacker-Pschorr. “Preserving the taste and integrity of this centuries old recipe has always been our number one priority. Our cans are perfectly designed to protect the flavor of the beer and its lightweight design makes it ideal to take along to parties.”

Hacker-Pschorr has been a leader among Bavaria’s famed breweries since 1417. At the end of the 19th century, Munich got its first lager specialty, Hacker-Pschorr Münchner Gold. Today, more than 600 years later, it is still brewed by this age-old recipe which produces a slightly stronger bier, with a malty aroma from original worth. This brilliantly golden lager features a medium body, hints of nectarine and golden raisin with a nose of praline and delicate grain.

Since 1634, Hacker-Pschorr has been dedicated to the art of brewing and strictly follows the Reinheitsgebot, Germany’s beer purity law. Today, Hacker-Pschorr continues to offer a wide array of beer styles, including the Münchner Gold Lager, all created using a handful of select, high quality ingredients.

The new Hacker-Pschorr Münchner Gold Lager cans are available now in a convenient 4-Pack in 16.9 oz cans. :

About Hacker-Pschorr

The Hacker-Pschorr Brewery is among the oldest surviving breweries in Munich, dating back to 1417. Though Hacker-Pschorr uses only the finest ingredients and strictly avoids pasteurization, preservatives, additives, and adjuncts, its most important ingredient is its 600 years of experience using traditional ingredients to craft bier with incredible flavor and consistency.

Hacker-Pschorr styles available in the US are Weisse, Münchner Gold, Münchner Dunkel, and Oktoberfest.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao, and Fuller’s.

For More Information:

https://www.hacker-pschorr.com