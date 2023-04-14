Grist Analytics and the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) Partner to Advance Brewing Science and Quality

Grist Analytics and the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) are pleased to announce a new partnership in a mission to advance the science and quality of brewing around the world. As the premier nonprofit, professional association dedicated to scientific excellence in brewing, ASBC will work closely with Grist Analytics, the leading provider of analytics solutions for the brewing industry, to explore the use of data and analytics in improving the beer quality and consistency across breweries of all sizes. Additionally, as part of this partnership, Grist will donate a portion of the proceeds from Grist subscriptions fees to the ASBC Research Council Fund. This research fund provides vital grants toward scientific projects that advance brewing science through developments, such as new scientific methods, publications, and research presentations. The results of this research benefits not only ASBC members but also the brewing and allied industries as a whole.

The brewing industry is constantly evolving, and the need for science-based approaches and solutions to industry-wide issues has never been greater.

“This partnership is about providing resources and support to brewers looking to leverage data and analytics in their operations,” said Kim Bacigalupo, president of ASBC. “Both ASBC and Grist are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the brewing industry and are excited to work together to achieve these goals. That’s what makes this partnership so perfect.”

Brynn Keenan, CEO of Grist Analytics and long-time ASBC member, stated “Brewing is a complex and multifaceted process, and we at Grist believe that data and analytics can play a crucial role in helping brewers to optimize their operations and make good beer better. Supporting research, like the projects coming out of the ASBC Research Council, is part of our core mission, and we’re excited to help drive the industry forward.”

With the partnership well under way, current and prospective members of ASBC are encouraged to discover the value that Grist Analytics can bring to their organizations.

About Grist Analytics

Long-time ASBC member, Brynn Keenan, started Grist to help breweries of any size build quality programs by managing production data. With leading QC, data analysis, and workflow software, Grist Analytics provides various tools to help clients make data-driven improvements, including a community knowledge base. Notoriously difficult-to-use brew, cellar, and packaging data are analyzed in Grist and used for automated real-time quality feedback, predictive scheduling, and continuous improvement. This allows Grist breweries to reach the upper tier of quality and consistency, pushing the brewing industry forward.

About the American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC)

The American Society of Brewing Chemists (ASBC) was founded in 1934 to improve and bring uniformity to the brewing industry on a scientific level. Today, ASBC is a nonprofit, membership-based, professional association with a global community working toward scientific excellence in brewing. Society members can be found on nearly every continent and in breweries of all sizes, working in the brewing and allied industries, as well as in government and academia. ASBC works to ensure high quality and safety standards, provide science-based solutions to industry-wide issues, evaluate raw materials for optimum performance, and foster professional development opportunities for brewing chemists worldwide. A variety of scientific resources are provided by ASBC to the brewing community, including the Journal of ASBC, ASBC Methods of Analysis, Fishbone References, and multiple events and online education offerings, among others.

For More Information:

https://www.asbcnet.org/grist