Grey Sail Brewing Announces Summer Lineup

WESTERLY, RI — Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island announced their summer lineup of craft beer including five new releases, today. The first release, available starting today, is Adrift, a laid-back IPA, available in pint format (16oz) in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. In addition to new beer styles, Grey Sail is also launching larger format cans, like Captain’s Daughter in a 19.2 oz.

“Our summer lineup has something for everyone,” said Alan Brinton, founder of Grey Sail. “Whether you’re looking for a crisp and light beer for a beach day or a new IPA for your next cookout, we’ve got you covered.”

Adrift features a variety of hops from Grey Sail’s most popular beers creating an easy to drink, juicy IPA with just a touch-of- bitterness. Cascade and Mosaic hops in the brew were complemented with a generous addition of Chinook, Cashmere and Simcoe hops in the fermenter.

“Adrift is a laid-back IPA – juicy with a touch of bitterness,” said Rich Welsh, head brewer. “This new IPA, part of our core lineup, is hop-forward brimming with citrus, piney notes and tamed by a touch of caramel sweetness.”

Grey Sail’s fan favorite, Captain’s Daughter is growing. The double IPA will now be available in 19.2 oz cans.

Craft beer was always a passion of Alan Brinton, founder of Grey Sail. Chemical engineer by day, Alan brewed at home at nights and on weekends. In 2009, Alan and his wife Jennifer started thinking seriously about opening a brewery. After locating a space, outfitting the brewery, and hiring great staff, Grey Sail officially opened on November 11, 2011 in Westerly, in a former macaroni factory, and began brewing their first beer, Flagship Ale. Jennifer oversaw the brewery operation while Alan continued to work full-time as an engineer, all while they raised four children. Grey Sail’s commitment to quality, local craft beer is just as strong today.

Today, Grey Sail has 10 year-round offerings, including Adrift, Captain’s Daughter, Canal Street, Dave’s Coffee Stout, Flagship, Flying Jenny, Haze, Ho!, Little Sister and Pour Judgement Pilsner and IPA. They employ over 10 full-time employees and several part-time team members.