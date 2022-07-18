Greenall’s Gin Brings Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails Stateside

NEW YORK, New York – Greenall’s Gin, the very first London Dry Gin established in 1761, is entering the $4.4 billion RTD industry in the USA with a range of four brand new, naturally-flavored, refreshing, ready-to-drink (RTD) gin and sodas.

Made at England’s foremost gin distillery, G&J Distillers, the new RTDs are launching in fully recyclable cans, just in time for summer imbibing, exclusively for the US market. Greenall’s canned cocktails use the brand’s classic, award-winning, naturally flavored gins with soda. The lightly spritzy flavors include:

Wild Berry Pink Gin & Soda – Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin & soda

Blueberry Gin & Soda – Greenall’s Blueberry Gin & soda

Sicilian Lemon & Soda – Greenall’s Gin, Sicilian lemon & soda

Pink Grapefruit & Soda – Greenall’s Gin, pink grapefruit & soda

“As a brand, we strive to not only live up to our name as the Original London Dry Gin, but also to be the go-to gin for simple, everyday enjoyment,” said Martin Peters, North American Marketing Director for Quintessential Brands. “Our new RTD canned gin and sodas are a delicious mix of our award-winning gin with natural ingredients and refreshing soda water, providing a great option for those looking for a light refreshment, convenience and great taste at their longed for, alfresco social moments this summer.”

For fans of hard seltzers and other long drinks who are looking to enhance their summer social occasions, Greenall’s RTD gin & sodas are the perfect, affordable choice.

Produced by Quintessential Brands, the five-time winner of the International Spirits Challenge Gin Distiller of the Year trophy, and distributed in the US by the company’s US division, Quintessential Brands North America, Greenall’s Gin was the very first London Dry Gin and is one of the world’s leading gin brands, with both unrivaled heritage dating back over 260 years and a reputation for leading category growth in some of the world’s largest gin markets in recent years through its popular innovation.

Greenall’s Gin remains true to its founder’s vision to create the first quality crafted gin and Greenall’s Original remains unchanged from the original recipe, which has been closely guarded by just seven master distillers during its 260-year history.

Greenall’s consists of a blend of eight of the finest botanicals sourced from around the world from Tuscan juniper to delicate Moroccan coriander and zesty Spanish lemons. A classic British gin using natural flavors makes Greenall’s a perfect choice for all gin lovers.

The entire process of crafting Greenall’s Gin is overseen by its Master Distiller, Joanne Moore. Joanne, along with the brand’s masters of craft, focus on crafting exceptional new gins for the Greenall’s portfolio while ensuring every batch is produced to perfection including each botanical being weighed and placed into the distillery’s beautiful copper stills by hand.

Greenall’s RTD canned gin and sodas are now available for an SRP $12.99.

ABOUT GREENALL’S THE ORIGINAL LONDON DRY GIN

Greenall’s The Original London Dry Gin is the original quality gin, first distilled in 1761 by England’s oldest gin distillers. It is one of the fastest growing leading gins in the world, available in over 200 countries. Greenall’s, The Original London Dry Gin is a juniper-led gin with fresh citrus notes made using the same secret recipe for over 260 years, in the heart of England, at G&J Distillers in Warrington. 100% British wheat is paired with eight hand-picked botanicals, which are dried in the original way and added by hand to the copper pot still, under the watchful eye of Master Distiller Joanne Moore. Joanne is only the seventh master distiller since 1761.

ABOUT QUINTESSENTIAL BRANDS GROUP

Quintessential Brands is an award-winning international spirits company, dedicated to distilling and crafting the world’s best alcohol brands for consumers and customers globally. Pioneering spirits of the industry, inspired since 1761 by their founder, Thomas Dakin, Quintessential Brands Group delivers a diverse portfolio of award-winning, best-selling spirits with unrivalled heritage and craftsmanship.

Founded in 2011, Quintessential Brands Group owns world-class manufacturing facilities across Europe including G&J Distillers, the world’s oldest continuous gin distillers; L&L in France, a leading manufacturer of fruit spirits and liqueurs; First Ireland Spirits and the Dublin Liberties Distillery, which is part owned by Stock Spirits. Renowned for its white spirits expertise at G&J Distillers, Quintessential Brands has won International Spirit Challenge Gin Producer of the Year five times since 2014 and is fast winning a reputation as one of the most exciting new Irish whiskey producers to emerge on the scene.

Quintessential Brands’ award-winning premium brands portfolio includes Greenall’s The Original Handcrafted Gin, BLOOM London Dry Gin, Thomas Dakin Small Batch Gin, Berkeley Square London Dry Gin, and Opihr Gin. Its Irish brands include The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, The Dublin Liberties Irish Whiskey, The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey, Feeney’s Irish Cream Liqueur and O’Mara’s Irish Country Cream. Liqueurs in the portfolio include Alizé and Toussaint Coffee Rum Liqueur. The company is also a leader in contract bottling and own label & private label spirits, working with retail partners across the world to provide unrivalled spirits solutions.

For More Information:

https://www.greenallsgin.com/us/