Green Man Brewery Demon Dweller Limited Release for 25th Anniversary

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Don’t be afraid of the dark… or maybe you should be! The Demon Dweller has been unleashed just in time to coincide with Green Man Brewery’s 25th Anniversary celebration March 17-19th 2022. This time around we’ve cooked up 3 devilishly delicious adjuncts to thrill and chill your taste buds. Available in 16oz Cans and mixed 4pks as well as an extremely limited supply on draft during the event.

2021 Barrel-aged Imperial Stout: This evil twin of Green Man’s Imperial Stout was cast into oak barrels and buried deep in the cellar. Our brewers are now reluctantly releasing this creepy deviant for your reckoning. Be forewarned, the Demon Dweller is cunningly smooth and has sinister charm.

Chocolate Covered Gingerbread Cookie: An Imperial stout barrel-aged in Kentucky Bourbon barrels for 10 months, before being blended upon heaps of Nicaraguan crushed cacao, Ceylon cinnamon, cloves, allspice & Peruvian Ginger. Expect loads of semi-dark chocolate, bright citrusy ginger notes and a warming holiday character from the spices.

Mexican Lava Cake: A spicy, chewy and decadent rendition of our Imperial Stout. Aged in Kentucky Bourbon barrels for 10 months, and then smothered in Nicaraguan cacao nibs, Dutch cocoa powder, milk sugar, a blend of dried chiles and a touch of cinnamon. Dark chocolate overload, with a warming spiciness from the chiles and cinnamon, balanced with a sweetness fitting of a dessert stout. Contains Lactose.

Maple Bacon French Toast: The ultimate sweet brunch treat, we aged our Imperial Stout in Maple syrup barrels for 10 months before releasing it upon a blend of Madagascar Vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, bacon & milk sugars. Delicious piles of French toast, layered with smoky bacon, drenched in maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar. Contains Lactose.

