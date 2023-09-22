Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company To Host Second Annual Imperial Fest

WORCESTER, Ma. — Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, will host the second annual Imperial Fest on Saturday, September 23rd, following the overwhelming success of the inaugural event.

Imperial Fest, which was first created and held by Greater Good in 2022, is an integral aspect of Greater Good’s role as the first and only craft brewery to focus exclusively on imperial style beers. Last year’s Fest drew over 500 attendees and had 30 additional participating breweries. This year, the sites have been set even higher.

“We came up with Imperial Fest as a way to celebrate the style that we’ve built our brewery on, and lean even further into our commitment to truly being the authority in imperial craft beers,” said Colleen Quinn, CEO of Greater Good. “The response from the breweries we partnered with and customers was so overwhelmingly positive that this year we decided to do something we think we’re pretty good at – make it bigger!”

The second annual Imperial Fest will showcase over fifty breweries from New England and beyond, including Allagash, Belleflower Brewing, Castle Island Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing, and Vitamin Sea. Participating breweries will have a chance to win a guest draft spot on Greater Good’s tap list for a month, based on who customers vote as their favorite.

Quinn views the massive event as a key part of an overall narrative that highlights Greater Good’s commitment to being the authority in innovative and high quality imperial craft beer. In addition, the event highlights the brewery’s strong relationship with its home city of Worcester.

“Part of our overarching strategy is to be recognized on the shelves by customers everywhere as the Imperial craft brewery,” continued Quinn. “But something else we want to remind people is that we are very much a Worcester business. We’ve expanded our taproom events in the last year to include beer dinners and a lot of musical acts. We’ve also extended our ‘Worcester roots’ at Polar Park and at the Palladium, where our tap truck provides the only draught option for concert-goers this year. We think of Imperial Fest as a marquee event for the city we’re proud to call home: it’s the only beer festival of its kind, and we host it right here at our taproom.”

To learn more about Imperial Fest and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greater-good-imperial-fest-2023-tickets-675313740577?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America’s First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA, Greater Good brews a variety of high octane – yet smooth-drinking IPAs, porters, stouts, and ales. Brewed with dedication to crafting excellent beers that range from 8-12% ABV range and available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont. To learn more, visit https://greatergoodimperials.com/.

For More Information:

