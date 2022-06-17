Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company To Host Father’s Day Fest

WORCESTER, Massachusetts – Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, will host their first ever Father’s Day Fest on Sunday, June 19th from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Father’s Day Fest will feature live music, a putting green, father’s day gift bags, raffles, and a lineup of Greater Good beers that build off the brewery’s flagship best-selling Double New England IPA, Pulp Daddy.

“A lot of breweries hold special events on holidays, but we feel like Father’s Day is pretty special to us because of Pulp Daddy,” said Colleen Quinn, Chief Commercial Officer of Greater Good. “We already have that beer – and some of its friends – built into our brand, so it made all the sense in the world for us to really lean into it and have fun. We also wanted to provide a space for all types of fathers to celebrate with family in a unique way.”

In addition to Pulp Daddy, the Father’s Day Fest will celebrate Funk Daddy, a Great American Beer Festival 2021 silver medal-winning imperial sour IPA that recently became a year-round offering.

Blood Orange Pulp Daddy will also be available, as will Daddy-Oh, a special collaboration with Portland, Maine’s Lone Pine Brewing. Daddy-Oh combines the signature flavor profiles of Pulp Daddy and Lone Pine’s flagship New England IPA, Oh-J, with loads of vanilla and tangerines added.

“We were pumped to brew with Lone Pine again,” continued Quinn. “Last year the beer was such a success that we decided to bring it back. This year’s version will launch in the taproom on Sunday, and will hit distribution in all our markets shortly after.”

Father’s Day Fest will feature food from Fork’N Delicious, live music from Easy Season and dIIP, games, and more.

About Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America’s First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA, Greater Good brews a variety of high octane – yet smooth-drinking IPAs, porters, stouts, and ales. Brewed with dedication to crafting excellent beers that range from 8-12% ABV range and available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Hampshire.

For More Information:

https://greatergoodimperials.com