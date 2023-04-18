Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company Announces Pulp Daddy Variety Pack and First 12 Pack Offering of 12 Oz. Cans

WORCESTER, Mass.— Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, announced the new Pulp Daddy Variety Pack, which will feature 8-16 oz. cans. The announcement comes shortly after the release of the brewery’s first-ever 12 pack offering of 12 oz. cans of Pulp Daddy, a hazy New England Imperial IPA.

The success of the brewery’s flagship brand played a key driver in the decision to expand on packaging formats, including a 19.2 oz can that was launched in 2022 and drove half of Pulp Daddy’s growth. The reception to the 19.2 oz format factored heavily into the decision to offer 12-packs, which just started appearing in the market in March, as well as the new Variety Pack.

“We continue to find ways to expand on the reception to and success of Pulp Daddy,” said Colleen Quinn, CEO of Greater Good. “It’s a delicious beer and an absolute workhorse. It was one of our first proof points about consumer receptivity to a balanced, drinkable imperial beer that allowed us to dream big about the possibilities for growth. The Variety Pack is a celebration of the beer’s success and gives customers a great option for exploring different versions of Pulp Daddy.”

The Variety Pack will include the original Pulp Daddy, which will be joined by Funk Daddy, an Imperial Sour IPA, Pulp, the original precursor to Pulp Daddy, and a rotating variant of Pulp Daddy throughout the year. April’s Variety Pack will feature the brand new Dank Pulp Daddy, a limited version of Pulp Daddy infused with Pineapple Express Terpenes.

Pulp Daddy represents nearly 50% of the brewery’s sales in 2023, and is currently up 22% YTD, following a 2022 which saw 21% growth over the prior year. According to Quinn, package diversification and variants of Pulp Daddy are the perfect ways to round out one of the brewery’s top priorities: innovation.

“We’ve always focused on broad innovation, and for us that extends to packaging and variants for flagships in addition to releasing new beers,” explained Quinn. “Within the Pulp Daddy family of brands we already have Double Dry Hopped Pulp Daddy, Blood Orange Pulp Daddy, and now Dank Pulp Daddy – with more to come.”

The next iteration of the Pulp Daddy Variety Pack will be available in June, and will include two new Pulp Daddy extensions. The goal will be to offer consumers new experiences in the variety pack format every 2 months.

About Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America's First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA.

https://greatergoodimperials.com/