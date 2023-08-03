Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company Announces Partnership With The Palladium

WORCESTER, Mass.— Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company, America’s First All-Imperial Brewery, has announced a new partnership that brings their award-winning beers to the historic Worcester music venue, The Palladium. Concert-goers will now be able to enjoy Greater Good beers from their draft trailer at outdoor shows all season.

The partnership is unique for both organizations. Prior to partnering with Greater Good, The Palladium did not offer draft beer at any of their shows. The decision for the Palladium to choose Greater Good as their sole draft option touches on an overall trend that continues to bring craft beer and music closer together.

“Many of us here at Greater Good are avid concert-goers who love going to shows at The Palladium,” said J.T. Ethier, Brand Evangelist for Greater Good and Worcester resident. “When we learned about the opportunity to partner with this iconic venue, we didn’t hesitate to reach out to deepen our connection to Worcester. We’re beyond excited to add to the experience of seeing a concert at The Palladium this summer with our award-winning beers.”

The success of high ABV beers in the 19.2 oz can format for many breweries can be at least in part attributed to consumer demand for large format single-serve beverages at concerts and events. With their slot at the Palladium, Greater Good is leveraging the consumer desire for a bigger beverage that lasts longer between sets and extends beyond the can.

Pulp Daddy, Greater Good’s award-winning New England IPA, has been offered in various formats at stadiums and venues throughout Worcester. This made them the ideal candidate to be the outdoor craft beer vendor with The Palladium.

The Palladium, built in 1928, has deep roots in the American music scene, hosting bands and musicians of world renown such as Soundgarden, the Jerry Garcia Band, Rammstein, and Bob Dylan, while drawing a plethora of business to the downtown Worcester area. The outdoor concert space was first opened in 2019 to provide concert-goers with the unique experience of listening to their favorite bands outside in the heart of Worcester. Once known primarily as a bastion of Rock N’ Roll, The Palladium has grown into a recognized venue for hosting a wide range of musical acts that appeal to a broad range of tastes.

“Music and beer go hand in hand, so when we thought about how to amplify our outdoor concession offerings to concertgoers, we knew Greater Good would be the perfect fit,” stated Katie Morrison, Marketing and Sponsorship Director for Off The Rails Presents, sister company of The Palladium. “We were looking for a brewery partner that not only produces great beer suited for our lively venue but also supports our city. Greater Good was a no-brainer.”

Greater Good beers will be available in draft at all outdoor shows and available in cans for all indoor shows.

About Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company

Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company was founded as America’s First All-Imperial Brewery in 2016. Located in Worcester, MA, Greater Good brews a variety of high octane – yet smooth-drinking IPAs, porters, stouts, and ales. Brewed with dedication to crafting excellent beers that range from 8-12% ABV range and available in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

