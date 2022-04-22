Great Lakes Brewing Co. Launches Crushworthy Collection Variety Pack

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes® Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the release of Crushworthy® Collection, a new limited seasonal variety pack featuring Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat and three new real fruit varieties: Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Watermelon.

Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat, a low calorie wheat ale brewed with real citrus peel and purée, launched in 2021 as GLBC’s first entry into the better-for-you category. Building upon Crushworthy’s early success, Crushworthy Collection introduces even more refreshing fruit pairings, all crafted with real fruit and just 105 calories and 4% ABV per can.

Crushworthy Collection launches in a 12 oz. can variety 12-Pack featuring three cans of each flavor, with colorful variations on Crushworthy’s award winning can design by illustrator Sam Hadley. The variety pack will release in all GLBC markets for a limited time beginning in early May.

Crushworthy Collection Variety 12-Pack Includes: Citrus (3), Grapefruit (3), Lemon Lime (3), Watermelon (3) ABV: 4.0% CAL: 105 Release: May Availability: Seasonal, All Markets

About Great Lakes® Brewing Co

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC serves 14 states and Washington DC with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative craft beers including Dortmunder Gold® Lager, Hazecraft® IPA, Crushworthy® Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

For More Information:

https://www.greatlakesbrewing.com