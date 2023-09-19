Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces Return of Christmas Ale, Launch of Cookie Exchange Milk Stout

CLEVELAND— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the return of beloved seasonal Christmas Ale, along with a barrel aged version, and new holiday seasonal Cookie Exchange Milk Stout.

Originally brewed in 1992 with a classic recipe featuring fresh ginger, cinnamon, and honey,Christmas Ale has grown into a top performing beer for GLBC, despite being available in its 14 states for only ten weeks. Christmas Ale returns in package and draft beginning October 16 in Ohio, and October 23 in all other markets, following the brewery’s annual First Pour party and ceremonial tapping on Thursday, October 12.

BARREL AGED CHRISTMAS ALE RETURNS

In addition to the original Christmas Ale, Barrel Aged Christmas Ale returns in 2023 in 16 oz. Can 4-Packs for a limited time throughout GLBC’s footprint. In 2022, Barrel Aged Christmas Ale sold out in most markets within four weeks. Aged in bourbon barrels, Barrel Aged Christmas Ale follows Christmas Ale’s release in mid-October for a limited time.

COOKIE EXCHANGE MILK STOUT & HOLIDAY PACK DEBUT

GLBC debuts new seasonal Cookie Exchange Milk Stout in all markets in mid-October. Brewed with a rotating cookie flavor, the inaugural edition of Cookie Exchange Milk Stout takes inspiration from Caramel Vanilla Shortbread, or, Speculoos. The holiday-themed seasonal launches in 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans and Draft. It also appears in a brand new Holiday Pack, which includes six cans of Cookie Exchange Milk Stout and six cans of Christmas Ale.

BREWPUB HOSTS ANNUAL FIRST POUR EVENT

The GLBC brewpub hosts its celebrated First Pour party on Thursday, October 12. The ceremonial tapping event includes the first taste of Christmas Ale, limited edition holiday merch, holiday music and food specials, a toy drive, and more. The brewery also hosts its annual First Pour VIP contest, where one lucky fan will win a private brewery tour, swag, and exclusive access at the event, followed by a season-long Merry Christmas Ale sweepstakes awarding swag to lucky winners.

Christmas Ale First Pour Celebration

Time: Doors at 11AM; Tapping at 11:30AM

Location: GLBC Brewpub, 2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113

Highlights: Ceremonial tapping, holiday music, holiday-themed menu items, merch, and more.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Vibacious Double IPA, Hazecraft Hazy IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.