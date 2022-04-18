Good Sunday Ready-To-Drink Vodka Sodas Launch In California With Distribution Support From Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Started By Childhood Best Friends, New Vodka Soda Brand Blends Clean Ingredients And Design To Appeal To Conscious Consumers

Venice Beach, California — Good Sunday has officially launched its debut line of premium ready-to-drink (RTD) vodka sodas in the California market. Through a previously announced distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, Good Sunday is now available from the southern tip of San Diego through the Oregon border. At the forefront of the “better for you” consumption trend, Good Sunday’s low-calorie line of vodka sodas blends premium, clean ingredients with distinct packaging that appeals to the modern, conscious consumer.

The debut line from Good Sunday comprises a carefully crafted Lemon Vodka Soda, as well as a Watermelon Lime Vodka Soda. Each 12 ounce can of Good Sunday is gluten-free, just 95 calories, and created using premium vodka, actual fruit juice, and fresh sparkling water. Crafted to be an easy-drinking cocktail, Good Sunday is 4.5% ABV and very low carb, with just one gram of sugar derived from the juice that flavors it. Purposefully distinct branding and packaging tell the Good Sunday story on retail shelves.

Good Sunday’s launch in California is aptly timed with a conscious shift by consumers towards alcoholic beverages derived from premium ingredients and using natural flavors. Industry reports have noted that in the U.S., 80% of consumers plan to drink ready-to-drink cocktails in 2022, with one-third planning to drink more cocktails with natural ingredients in the next year.

The rise of the RTD segment has been attributed to consumers searching for brands transparent in their ingredient list and their design. By comparison, some retailers have noted that the RTD market share is growing at a rate of 15 times the rate of hard seltzer, drawing a correlation to the current consumers’ affinity for premium spirits and clean taste in their RTD purchases.

Good Sunday was founded in 2019 by best childhood friends Christian Karayannides and Dylan Corson. Christian and Dylan met when they were ten years old, like many young kids in Toronto, Canada, do, playing ice hockey. Fast-forward a few years, and they both found themselves in entrepreneurial environments working at Toronto-based startups in the alcohol industry. One Sunday, while discussing how they felt after a long night out, they were lamenting the lack of better-quality, lower-sugar, alcoholic beverages on the market. The two set out to craft a “better for you” high-quality canned cocktail that did not use heavy-feeling malt-based alcohol and chemically derived sweeteners. With funding and production secured, the two drove from Toronto to Southern California to launch the brand in the U.S. market.

“Most hard seltzers contain malt-based alcohol and synthetic flavors leave an aftertaste well after you place the can down. Faux-flavored beverages may have been a gateway into canned beer alternatives for many, but people are now looking for better ingredients and healthier options, even when it comes to their alcohol consumption,” said Karayannides. “Good Sunday has nothing to hide, so we designed our packaging to be upfront in telling our ingredient story and have a distinct feel on store shelves.”

Good Sunday was designed to be approachable in flavor, transparent in design, and aspirational in branding. Its distinct packaging is predominantly black and white in design, with hits of color and clear text outlining the details important to those new to the brand. The name is as much a brand as it is an aspirational mantra, with the owners of the company hoping its customers have a great day, regardless of the day of the week they choose to drink a Good Sunday.

“We designed Good Sunday to deliver on what our peers and the modern consumer is looking for. We wanted a clean beverage with ingredients we recognized and low in sugar, carbs, and calories. We want people to reach for a Good Sunday and know what they’re getting right away without question, and not regret their decision to do so later,” continued Corson.

Good Sunday is currently available in 6-packs at discerning independent retailers throughout California.

About Good Sunday

Founded in 2019 by childhood friends Christian Karayannides and Dylan Corson, Good Sunday is one of the faster growing spirit-based beverage brands in the growing ‘better for you’ ready-to-drink category. Good Sunday is gluten-free and contains 95 calories and 1g of sugar (per 12oz/355ml can). www.drinkgoodsunday.com @drinkgoodsunday on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Southern Glazer’s

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and a proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. Southern Glazer’s has operations in 44 U.S. States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com, and follow on Twitter and Instagram on @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.