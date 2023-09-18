Good Dogg Beverage Company’s Bold Expansion: Now Serving Southern California

MELBOURNE, Fla.— Good Dogg Beverage Company (Good Dogg), the pioneers of purpose-driven premium beverages, proudly announces their latest triumph: an extensive distribution expansion into the vibrant Southern California market. In a strategic alliance with the revered craft-only beer distributor, Brown Bag Beverage, headquartered in Chula Vista, CA, Good Dogg is poised to unleash its celebrated line of premium hard seltzers upon the eager palates of San Diego and Riverside County residents, commencing this September 2023.

With an unwavering commitment to crafting beverages that marry exquisite flavors with health-conscious ingredients, Good Dogg is thrilled to embark on this new chapter following resounding success in the Northeast and Missouri. This expansion heralds the widening influence of the Leverage the Beverage program, which strives to provide crucial support to individuals in need through the benevolent power of service dogs.

Tony Venturoso, the visionary CEO and Founder of Good Dogg Beverage Company exudes excitement about this milestone: “We can’t wait to introduce both our exceptional beverages and our altruistic mission to the California community. California places a premium on well-being and holds a special place in its heart for our four-legged friends, making it an ideal market for us. With Good Dogg, it’s not just about drinking well; it’s about doing good too!”

Good Dogg is forging a dynamic partnership with Brown Bag Beverage in Southern California, uniting to promote awareness of their acclaimed products and broaden their reach to local retailers and consumers. The collaboration kicks off with an eagerly anticipated launch event at The Dog Society, a delightful dog-friendly sports bar and cafe located in San Diego, CA. The event promises an evening of festivities from 5pm to 7pm PDT on September 21st, complete with tasty bites and an opportunity to savor Good Dogg’s exceptional offerings.

About Good Dogg Beverage Company

Good Dogg Beverage Company stands as an award-winning beacon of purpose-driven excellence, committed to making a profound difference in the lives of others through their Leverage the Beverage program. Good Dogg proudly donates a portion of every hard seltzer sale and a staggering 100% of merchandise profits to ensure that families in need have unhindered access to the life-changing support of service dogs. It’s more than a mission; it’s an unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer, The Official Hard Seltzer of Dog Lovers, boasts an enticing array of flavors, including Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. These seltzers, with a mere 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, and a 4.5% ABV, cater to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. Moreover, they proudly carry the badges of being vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly, ensuring inclusivity with every sip.

For More Information:

https://www.gooddoggbeverage.com