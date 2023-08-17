Global Hop Provider Hopsteiner Donates $25,000 to The Michael James Jackson Foundation

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hopsteiner, an industry leader in global hop production and distribution, today announced a contribution of $25,000 to The Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing & Distilling (The MJF).

The sizable donation will go towards the continued work of The MJF to fund scholarships for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color who seek to pursue an education in brewing or distilling, but typically lack the financial resources to do so without assistance.

“We’re currently working to finish the interviews for our 5th cohort of scholarship finalists,” said Garrett Oliver, founder and chair of The MJF. “This contribution from Hopsteiner couldn’t come at a better time. Courses for these aspiring brewers can range from $4,000 all the way up to $23,000. The donation from Hopsteiner can go a very long way.”

Hopsteiner joins an impressive list of organizations throughout the industry that have contributed significantly to The MJF in 2023, including Allagash Brewing, Athletic Brewing, Boston Beer Company, Briess, BSG/Rahr Malting Co., Firestone Walker Brewing, Haas, Lallemand, New Glarus Brewing, Other Half Brewing, ProBrewer, Russian River Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing, and Yakima Chief Hops.

“At Hopsteiner, we believe in giving back to the industry that has nurtured us for generations, and supporting increased diversity in the brewing industry is so important to that goal,” said Doug Wilson, Director of Sales & Marketing at Hopsteiner. “We’re a collective of individuals and experiences, and we feel strongly that different voices and perspectives improve the industry as a whole.”

About Hopsteiner

Hopsteiner is a family-owned, 6th generation industry leader in growing, breeding, research & development, processing, global logistics management and distribution of hops. With more than 175 years of experience in the growth and processing of hops, they are proud partners to brewers around the world.

For More Information:

https://www.hopsteiner.com/