Ghostface Brewing Adopts Ohanafy as its Brewery Management Software

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina – Ghostface Brewing has a unique craft brewery with three locations. After seven years in business, they realized it was critical to find a new software partner to help them grow, leading them to choose Ohanafy as their brewery management software.

Michael Cuddy, the founder of Ghostface Brewing, is motivated to create an unforgettable customer experience. He wanted a software solution that would help him manage the brewery operations and provide clarity to make better business decisions and organization for himself and his team. Ohanafy delivered on this, providing Ghostface Brewing with the tools to manage its operations while delivering a seamless customer experience.

“The thing that stands out the most with Ohanafy is the people. I’ve never been so impressed and intrigued. They want to grow their business, but their first business is to grow mine. And I think having someone else care about your business more than their own is flabbergasting.” Michael Cuddy, Co-Owner

Leveraging Ohanafy has allowed Michael and his team to streamline operations, improve business decisions, and reduce the time spent and effort required for routine tasks. They now have software that helps drive intelligent decisions utilizing data and analytics.

Ian Padrick, the CEO of Ohanafy, expressed his immense pride in Ghostface Brewing’s accomplishments and acknowledged the privilege of being a part of their journey. He stated that the brewery’s outstanding achievements clearly indicate the value and impact that Ohanafy’s products and solutions can have in helping businesses achieve their goals.

Founded in Wilmington, NC, in 2022, Ohanafy is an innovative brewery management software that partners with craft beverage companies of all sizes to drive sales, decrease costs, and save time. The only brewery management software built on Salesforce quickly became the go-to solution for breweries across the United States. Ohanafy is proud to partner with breweries of all sizes and is excited to continue supporting and empowering the craft beverage industry.

https://www.ohanafy.com/