Gallant Fox Brewing Launches Collaboration Beer with Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

BULLIT County, Ky.— Gallant Fox Brewing, in a step towards sustainability and community collaboration, is excited to announce an exclusive program with Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest for a new “Bernheim Brews” series. This collaboration aligns with both organizations’ commitment to sustainability, utilizing locally-sourced ingredients while fostering a love for the outdoors and nature.

Gallant Fox Brewing will create 4-8 exclusive beers in the Bernheim Brews series annually, starting with the first launch in late August at CONNECT, Bernheim’s annual art and music festival. Each beer release will feature fresh ingredients foraged directly from Bernheim’s 600+ acre Arboretum and Edible Garden.

The inaugural beer, Wonderland Wit, will highlight two different herbs harvested from Bernehim’s Edible Garden: Mountain Mint and Lemon Balm, combining the essence of Kentucky’s rich landscape with craft brewing.

“Bernheim’s commitment to sustainability and community resonates with everything that drives us at Gallant Fox,” said Roger Huff, Gallant Fox Brewing co-owner. “We’re eager to share the Bernheim Brews Series with our customers and support an organization that champions conservation, local sourcing and connecting people with the beauty of Kentucky.”

Gallant Fox has committed to donating a portion of sales for every Bernheim Brew beer sold, pledging a minimum of $5,000. The funds will support Bernheim’s ongoing efforts to expand its programs and continue to drive innovation in ecology, arts, and education.

“Nature and craft beer are conversation starters for many,” said Renee Frith, Bernheim Forest’s Director of Horticulture and Sustainable Landscapes. “Keeping the conversation flowing and turning it into a collaboration is the natural next step. Using sustainably foraged regenerative ingredients simply means that we forage for enjoyable beer while leaving enough plant material in the ground to support pollinators and wildlife.”

Wonderland Wit will be released during CONNECT, Bernheim’s annual eclectic evening event, on Saturday, August 26th, and Gallant Fox taprooms in Mt. Washington and Louisville’s Clifton neighborhood beginning August 29th.

About Gallant Fox Brewing

First opened in 2020 and named after the 1930 Triple Crown winner, Gallant Fox Brewing proudly places its Kentucky heritage in everything it does – from their small-batch beers to decor to taproom music and its collection of over 200 Kentucky bourbons. Locations in both Louisville, KY’s Clifton neighborhood and Mount Washington, KY.

About Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Bernheim is the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States dedicated to conservation and education. Bourbon maker Isaac Wolfe Bernheim established the arboretum and forest in 1929, as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Recent land acquisitions brought the total acreage of land that Bernheim protects to 16,140. Fun, educational programs, diverse tree collections, 40 miles of hiking trails and varied landscapes are available every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. $15 per car donation suggested for non-members.

Bernheim is in Clermont, Ky., about 20 minutes south of the Louisville airport. From I-65 take exit 112 and follow the signs. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants, and donations for support. Come visit and enjoy the beauty of nature.

For More Information:

https://www.gallantfoxbrewing.com