Galipette Cidre Launches Rosé Non Alc

Galipette L’atelier du Cidre, Côtes-d’Armor, France— This March, ahead of the spring and summer season Galipette Cidre launches a novelty Rosé Non-Alc (0.3%) cider in a 33cl aluminium can in selected retailers in the UK and Scandinavia.

Galipette Rosé Non-Alc is made from 100% pure juice with rare red-fleshed Pommes à Chair Rouge cider apples that give its unmistakable rosé colour and character. These red-fleshed apples, native to the orchards of Brittany and Normandy, are known for their fresh acidity and for the high concentration of natural red pigments not only in their skin, but in their flesh, which creates the unique, all-natural colour.

The centuries-old process of keeving prevents the wild yeast of the apples from fully fermenting the juice and so maintains its natural and fruity sweetness; this is a strikingly refreshing cider.

Conveniently in a can format, Galipette Rosé Non Alc is ready for the upcoming al fresco lunches, picnics and lazy days by the poolside.

ABV: 0.3%

CLASS: Rosé Non-Alcohol, 100% pure juice

TASTE: Fresh apples with light acidity, satisfying savouriness

NOSE: Fresh raspberry aroma

COLOUR: Rosé amber

REGION: Normandy, France

For More Information:

https://galipettecidre.com/