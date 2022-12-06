Full Tilt Brewing x High’s Dairy Collab

Yup! You read that right. We’re excited to announce the upcoming collaboration with HIGH’S and a couple of their famous Ice Cream flavors!

• COOKIES & CREAM: We crumbled cream-filled chocolate cookies and mixed with our famous classic vanilla ice cream.

• MAD COW FUDGE: We got a little crazy and threw in everyone’s favorites in this popular creation. Included is vanilla ice cream, with M&M’s, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chunks, and heavy ribbons of fudge.

ABOUT HIGH’S: In 1928, the High’s brand was born—our ice-cream store chain grew rapidly throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. At one time there were more than 500 locations, making High’s the largest ice-cream store chain in the world!

In 2012, Carroll Independent Fuel Company acquired High’s and began to build off of the strong heritage that everyone knows and loves. Today, we are a chain of 60 convenience stores run by our team of 500 talented individuals.

Our passion to run well operated stores serves as the foundation for our commitment to delight customers. Our goal is to provide our customers the products that they want in a clean, friendly and inviting atmosphere.

Utterly Authentic Since 1928!

Join us Friday, November 9th, as we welcome the HIGH’s crew to launch this fun local collab. When asked about what this means to their brand, High’s replied:

“High’s is committed to our local communities and area. The opportunity to partner with another great local, Maryland based company like Full Tilt was a perfect pairing.”

We are equally excited and can’t wait to roll this out for you all.

Cheers!

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/685305319699405