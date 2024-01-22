Four Peaks Brewing and Bad Birdie Unleash Powerhouse Collaboration, Introducing Custom Craft Beer and Limited-Edition Apparel

Blending Bad Birdie’s innovative designs and bold patterns with Four Peaks’ expertise in brewing award-winning craft beer, the collection celebrates both brands’ commitment to showcasing good times and inclusivity while disrupting a long-established game.

“We’ve teamed up with Four Peaks Brewery to craft a beer that is perfect for golf, on and off the course,” says CEO and founder of Bad Birdie, Jason Richardson. “It’s easy to drink, and I’m not gonna lie, you’re probably going to want to have more than one during your round. This collaboration is a continuation of Bad Birdie’s mission to disrupt golf and push the sport toward being more innovative, inclusive and creative.”

The Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale is a crushable, bold and downright disruptive experience for your palate. The subtly crisp taste of passionfruit, orange and guava flavors perfectly match the bold personality of Bad Birdie. At 5% ABV, it’s the ultimate companion for those 21-and-over on any occasion.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with Bad Birdie to bring this beer to life. At Four Peaks, we take the pretentiousness out of craft beer, making quality and innovative beer for everyone — just like Bad Birdie’s mission to bring in a new community of players,” says Trevor Needle, Marketing Director at Four Peaks Brewing. “Through our partnership, we’ve perfectly blended our brands and visions together to create an easy-drinking beer along with must-have apparel.”

Bad Birdie’s collection of custom golf apparel, inspired by the Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale, blends classic style with a modern flair through an earthy colorway of greens, blues and creams. The line includes Bad Birdie’s signature polos, graphic tees, hoodies, hats and accessories with prices starting at $35.00.

– Core Polos ($84) — Available in both men’s and women’s styles, the classic Bad Birdie polos deliver performance and style on the course, featuring a classic Bad Birdie print built in collaboration with Four Peaks. The fun and bold blue tropical pattern matches the artwork featured on the new beer can, designed to stand out on the course and in the beer aisle.

– Four Peaks Graphic Tees ($42) —Two unique designs on a classic graphic tee fabric in both black and green with custom Four Peaks x Bad Birdie graphics. A classic brewery tee infused with Bad Birdie DNA.

– Four Peaks Hoodie ($100) — The relaxed unisex fleece hoodie in beige features an iconic graphic embodying the roots of this collaboration. Integrating golf, beer and how both brands collide.

– Four Peaks Quarterzip ($98) — In the collection’s signature aventurine green, the Quarterzip puts the collaboration at the forefront with the Four Peaks X Bad Birdie graphic adorning both the chest and sleeves.

– Four Peaks Golf Can and Rope Hats ($38) — The collab collection offers two distinct hat styles, including the Bad Birdie Signature Rope Hat. The Rope Hat features an embroidered Four Peaks x Bad Birdie patch in both Sand and Black. Additionally, the Golf Can Hat is available in Black, showcasing the collection’s statement graphic.

– Four Peaks Driver Headcover ($42) and Towel ($35) — Complimenting the print of the beer cans, the headcover and towel are both bright, bold and fun, creating a distinguishable golf game from the rest.

The limited edition apparel is exclusively available at BadBirdieGolf.com and on the Bad Birdie app.

Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale is available at the Four Peaks pub in Tempe and throughout Arizona in select retailers. Buy now with Instacart, or find out where it’s available at FourPeaks.com.

About Bad Birdie

Bad Birdie develops new, disruptive apparel that moves golf forward into a more innovative and inclusive space – scaling across men’s, women’s and youth golf lifestyle assortments that appeal both on and off the course. Through this, Bad Birdie proves to be a category-defining brand and community for the golf industry. They set the trends, the tone and the example for what the game can be to current and next-generation golfers.

About Four Peaks

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing has defined craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Their hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of their pubs, beers and charitable partnerships. Anchored by their flagship beers, Kilt Lifter and Wow Wheat, Four Peaks has grown to become the largest brewery in the state of Arizona and is a Top 50 craft brewery in the US with Four Peaks’ brands currently available in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California, Colorado, Utah and Texas.