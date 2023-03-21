Founders Brewing Co. Announces Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— Founders Brewing Company, part of Mahou USA, announced a new local partnership under the Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series. Founders is creating a taproom exclusive beer with Cellar Door Artisan Preserves, a woman-owned and operated company in Grand Rapids. The brew will be available for a limited release in the Grand Rapids taproom beginning on March 24.

The Founders team partnered with Cellar Door Artisan Preserves to create Jambassador, inspired by their most popular preserves using Michigan grown blueberries. A blueberry ginger ale, Jambassador is perfect for a spring afternoon and has an ABV of 6.7 percent.

“We were pretty excited to partner up with Cellar Door Preserves for our next Crafted in Michigan collab,” Founders Brewing Company Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki said. “We ended up designing our beer around one of their best selling preserves that features blueberries and ginger. It’s got a great mix of sweet, tart and spicy flavors.”

The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a quarterly release of taproom exclusive beer that aims to bring awareness to local Michigan crafters through partnerships and collaboration.

“Cellar Door Artisan Preserves utilizes Michigan-grown fruits and ingredients making this collaboration seamless and exciting,” said Founders Brewing Company Chief Marketing Officer, Sandy Anaokar. “They create high-quality, artisan products and have a deep commitment to their local farm community making their flavor combinations outstanding.”

Founders Brewing Company will host a release event with the women of Cellar Door Artisan Preserves in the Grand Rapids taproom on March 24 beginning at 12:00 p.m. In addition to serving Jambassador, which will be available on draft while supplies last, the event will feature various jams and food offerings inspired by Cellar Doors own recipes.

