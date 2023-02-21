Fort Myers Brewing Company Turns 10

Fort Myers Brewing Company is celebrating 10 years in business and will mark the occasion with a four-day 10th Anniversary Party Feb. 23-26 that features more than 50 rotating specialty craft brews, food trucks and live music.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Rob and Jen Whyte, Fort Myers Brewing opened its doors in 2013 as Lee County’s first microbrewery, selling a few brews from a 400-square-foot taproom. Today, Fort Myers Brewing is one of the largest craft brewers in the state with a 22,000-square-foot operation and signature line of award-winning brews and seltzers.

“We were new to town when we started our brewery and hoped that the business would help us make a few new friends,” said brewery Co-owner Jen Whyte. “We never dreamed that Fort Myers Brewing would be what it is today, and it’s all thanks to Southwest Florida embracing us all those years ago.”

The brewery’s anniversary celebration features four days of beer releases that will rotate the taps throughout the weekend. Among this year’s signature brews is Fort Myers Brewing’s 10th Anniversary IPA, a 10% Double/Imperial IPA. Also on tap are the brewery’s popular Nevah’ Evah’ hazy IPA, Electric Triceratops 3 IPA and the international award-winning Chocolate Stout. The brewery is also releasing limited-edition anniversary swag that includes commemorative 16-ounce pint glasses, snifters, T-shirts and more. All items will be available for purchase in the taproom during the event, along with select canned specialty brews.

“A lot of hard work goes into making our brews, and our 10th Anniversary IPA is a special one for our brew crew,” said Co-owner Rob Whyte, whose passion for homebrewing led to the launch of Fort Myers Brewing a decade ago. “Reaching 10 years is a big milestone for our team, and we’re celebrating the way we know best – with a party. Our anniversary celebration will be our best one yet, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with all the fans and friends who have cheered us on over the years.”

A longtime destination for the region’s thriving food truck and music scene, the brewery is welcoming 14 different food trucks and seven live performances for families, friends and pets to enjoy all weekend long. Food will be dished up by new and longtime food truck partners, including Wicked Streatery, Mobstah Lobstah, King’s Tacos & Burritos, the new Smokin’ Oyster Brewery Food Truck and more. The celebration will also spotlight live shows by Ralph Curtis Band, Rock Republic, Chris Bepko, Jeff Lyons and more.

The full event schedule includes:

Thursday, Feb. 23 (2 to 10 p.m.)

Food Trucks: Mad Brunch, Smokin’ Oyster Brewery Food Truck, Cositas Gourmet, Island Vibez Grill, Pryceless Island Grill Food Truck

Live Music: Chris Bepko (3 p.m.), Briz & Lady (7 p.m.)Friday, Feb. 24 (2 to 11 p.m.)

Food Trucks: Wicked Streatery, South Pizza Co., Mobstah Lobstah, Cositas Gourmet, Mambo

Live Music: Matt Walden (4 p.m.), Rock Republic (7 p.m.)Saturday, Feb. 25 (Noon to 11 p.m.)

Food trucks: Wicked Streatery, Viet Yum, King’s Tacos & Burritos, Only Doubles, Beau’s BBQ

Live music: Virgil Cain (1 p.m.), DJ Nate (4 p.m.), Ralph Curtis Band (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 26 (Noon to 8 p.m.)

Kick the Keg Party

Food trucks: Mad Brunch, Don’t Give Up, Mambo

Live music: Gator Nate (noon), Jeff Lyons (4 p.m.)

The four-day celebration will be held at Fort Myers Brewing Company, 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers.

About Fort Myers Brewing Company

Established in 2013, Fort Myers Brewing Company was the first microbrewery to open in Lee County and continues to lead Southwest Florida’s surging craft beer movement. Founded by Rob and Jen Whyte, Fort Myers Brewing carries a signature line of flagship beers in addition to seasonal brews and small-batch specialties. Its ales, pilsners, stouts, IPAs and hard seltzers are winners of multiple prestigious awards, including a gold at the 2022 World Beer Cup, golds at the Best Florida Beer Competition and Great American Beer Festival, and Grand National Champion at the 2021 and 2022 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championships. Fort Myers Brewing was named “Best Large Brewery in Florida” in 2016 and received the Business Resiliency and Innovation of the Year Award at the Lee County Economic Development Office, Horizon Council and Horizon Foundation’s 2021 Industry Appreciation Awards. Its beers are poured at 1,600 locations, including bars, restaurants and retail outlets, including grocery, package and convenience stores. The brewery is located at 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers.

