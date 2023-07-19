Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher Launches Saint Spritz

Created by sisters-in-law JoJo Fletcher and Mallory Patton, Saint Spritz is a handcrafted orange spritz in a can.

After a summer spent exploring Europe and sampling spritzes at every port, we found ourselves recreating that famous bright, bitter aperitivo with friends. Lugging around a bar cart of ingredients got old, and so did wasting an entire bottle of prosecco if we went for a solo spritz. We wanted ours ready to drink, in a can we could toss in a beach bag. And we wanted it to taste delicious. So we left out all the artificial colors and flavors we saw in the market, and we made our own.

Saint Spritz is available DTC on SaintSpritz.com and in select Total Wines in California.

Saint Spritz is a 5% ABV Wine based spritz in a 12 oz can. The duo prides themselves on delivering a delicious tasting beverage without using added sugars or chemical dyes.

Saint Spritz is truly a departure in every can, transporting anyone who cracks a can to that incredible feeling you feel on a European vacation: No boarding pass needed.

