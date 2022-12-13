Foolproof Joins The Cause For Human Rights In Iran

Pawtucket, Rhode Island – Pawtucket is no stranger to a revolution. The city, that is the birthplace to the American Industrial Revolution, is also home to Foolproof Brewing Company, which has joined the cause to aid the quest for freedom and democracy for the people in Iran.

Foolproof has introduced a new lager, Woman Life Liberty, which is inspired by the current revolution taking place in Iran. The Pawtucket brewery will be donating 10% of the gross sales of the beer to the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI).

The partnership of Foolproof and NUFDI is a natural one. Foolproof is a woman-owned business and the mission of NUFDI is to strive to empower Iranian-Americans to be a voice for those in Iran whose voices are silenced. An uprising in Iran began in September by the women who are looking to overturn the current regime. They want the same justice, equality, and democracy that we live with in America. These people need worldwide support and Foolproof is donating to this worthy cause.

Other area establishments have joined this rally, including PTX Lounge in Cranston and The Avery in Providence, which have been serving the Woman Life Liberty beer to their patrons.

“The release of Foolproof’s Woman Life Liberty was perfectly timed with the US/Iran World Cup match and gave us a vehicle to help raise awareness of the people’s uprising in Iran,” said PTX Lounge and The Avery owner John Richard. “I’ve got family living in Iran and fear for their safety during this uprising. While we have encouraged them to leave, there is also cautious pride in the fact that they are staying to support the fight.”

Foolproof also takes pride in their support of humanitarian aid to Iran. Woman Life Liberty can be purchased in cans at the Pawtucket taproom or in local stores where craft beer is sold. The design of the can is inspired by the women and colors of Iran and the freedom that they seek.

Foolproof is a woman-owned company in Pawtucket. Each one of Foolproof’s beers serves as a tribute to a sacred beer drinking experience: watching a game, relaxing at home on a rainy day with family, or just catching up with friends at the local brewery. Your experiences paired with our product, well, it’s Foolproof. Your Life. Your Beer.

