FlyteCo Tower Turns One With Drone Show, Fundraiser

DENVER, Colo.— In honor of one year of calling the former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower home, aviation-themed FlyteCo Tower brewpub is hosting an anniversary weekend complete with a drone show and fundraiser, August 19-21. The signature event on Sat., August 19 – coinciding with National Aviation Day – is a fundraiser for I Hart Flying Foundation, which provides flight training scholarships to aspiring women pilots. Tickets are $100 and include dinner, drink tickets, door prizes, and access to the on-site games including golf simulators, axe throwing, bowling, mini golf and arcade games.

“Since FlyteCo’s inception in 2019, we’ve donated 10% of profits towards ‘the future of aviation’ with a focus on providing pilot scholarships to those who have been historically disadvantaged in the industry,” said FlyteCo Tower Founder Eric Serani. “We’re huge believers in and supporters of I Hart Flying Foundation, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the first anniversary than by raising funds to get more women into the skies.”

Kicking off the weekend celebration, FlyteCo will be hosting a drone show on Friday evening from 9:15 -9:30 p.m., free and open to the public. This unforgettable event is a breathtaking 15-minute aerial light display, captivating folks of all ages, presented by FlyteCo Tower and Brightflight Drone Shows. The weekend will cap off with Family Day on Sunday. Wings Over the Rockies will be bringing their Drone Soccer pitch and there will be a B-25 simulator as well as face painting, balloon animals and more.

Attendees to the fundraiser will be one of the first to experience the recently announced Over Flyte, an expansion within the historic tower. Opening in July, Over Flyte will have high-end, suite-style golf simulators; six high-tech ax throwing lanes; ping pong tables; full bar and food available from FlyteCo Tower as well as 5,000-feet of event space. Over Flyte is expected to open early July.

In August 2022, FlyteCo Brewing opened its second location within the historic – now defunct – Stapleton International Airport, attached to the iconic 164-foot-tower. The 20,000-square-foot brewpub is outfitted with six bowling lanes, 18 holes of minigolf, full arcade and family-friendly lawn games.

FlyteCo’s background is deeply rooted in aviation – two out of the three owners are pilots and the original brewery features many show-stopping airborne design elements, including a salvaged plane wing and a full-size replication of a Boeing 737 fuselage. Additionally, 10 percent of FlyteCo’s profits benefit the future of aviation through scholarships and donations to youth engagement as well as benefit veteran-focused organizations.

Denver-based FlyteCo Brewing opened its doors in March 2019 in the Berkeley neighborhood with just five beers on tap. The aviation-themed brewery is the brainchild of Morgan O’Sullivan, Eric Serani and head brewer Jason Slingsby – all who initially bonded over an equal love of homebrewing and aviation. Since then, the brewery has added a coffee shop and bagel eatery, 15 more taps and a number of awards, including a silver medal for the FlyteCo Marzen Copter and bronze medal for the P-38 Pumpkin Porter at the 2021 Brewski Awards. In August 2022, the brewery opened a second location at the recently revitalized former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower.

