Fire Rises as Danish Brewery Mikkeller and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Releases its Newest House of the Dragon-inspired Ale

To celebrate the launch of the long-awaited ‘House of the Dragon’ series, the Danish brewery Mikkeller, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, releases Syrax Rises, a new beer collectible with a fiery focus on the great flying beasts of Westeros.

While two former dragon-inspired ales, Syrax and Caraxes, have been in stores since June, Syrax Rises will be released on August 26th – shortly after the premiere of the high-anticipated HBO series.

Together, the three beers mark the arrival of the long-awaited series while celebrating the story of the Targaryens and their dragons who ruled Westeros – 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen made it her mission to take back the Iron Throne.

“Without their magic connection to the majestic and terrifying beasts, the Targaryens likely wouldn’t have been the great conquerors they were. So it made sense for us to use dragon-inspired ingredients and design the labels as an ode to the dragons” says Mikkel Bjergsø, founder and creative director of Mikkeller.

Based on this, Mikkeller’s team decided to make three distinct beers that utilize ingredients inspired by the majestic beasts, like dragon fruit and Styrian Dragon hops. The beer labels are designed as collectibles showcasing the birth and rise of two legendary dragons.

Syrax Rises (India Pale Ale, 5.5% vol.) A true conqueror of tastebuds. A light-bodied American IPA, bursting at the seams with notes of candied fruits and citrus, before soaring off and finishing on a delicately bitter note, that is reminiscent of orange pith and juicy grapefruit. A beer straddling the divide between the classic west coast IPAs and the modern hazy IPAs.

Syrax (Session IPA, 3.5% vol.) For this light, bright, and high-flying session IPA, Mikkeller has used Styrian Dragon hops. This imparts some earthy, spicy notes and particularly a grapefruit-like citrus balance atop a light foundation from the low ABV. Ideal to drink while soaking up the sun!

Caraxes (Non Alc dragon fruit Ale, 0.3% vol.) For this wonderful alcohol-free beer, Mikkeller took its fresh, cider-like base beer Limbo, and added fresh dragon fruit. The delicate foundation is topped off with notes of pear and kiwi from the dragon fruit, leading to an exotic, thirst-quenching beer.

Syrax and Caraxes beers are already available for purchase with the newly added Syrax Rises launching on August 26th in several European markets, including Italy, France, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, among others.

House of the Dragon premiered August 21st on HBO and HBO Max.

ABOUT MIKKELLER

Mikkeller is the adventurous story of a beer-loving Danish math- and physics teacher, who started experimenting with hops, malt, and yeast in his small kitchen in Copenhagen. Today he exports his craft beer to 50 countries, with just as many Mikkeller locations around the Globe. His inventive and constant development of Mikkeller has resulted in a brewery internationally acclaimed for innovation and quality. A Key element of Mikkeller’s brand is collaboration. From world-renowned Michelin restaurants and other amazing breweries to design brands, wineries, artists, and rock stars, we pride ourselves in working with the best of the best. Previous collaborations include David Lynch, B&O, The Danish Refugee Council, The National, Rick Astley, Scandinavian Airlines, Mastodon, Uerige, Gaffel, Noma, El Cellar de can Roca, Weingut Meierer, Burger King, and many more.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.’ biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

For More Information:

https://shop.mikkeller.dk/pages/game-of-thrones