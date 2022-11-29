Finalists Selected in 2022 Brewbound Pitch Slam Competition

Six finalists have been announced in the 14th Brewbound Live Pitch Slam competition, presented by Ollie, a Next Glass company.

Advancing to the final round on Wednesday, November 30 (streamed for free on Brewbound.com and Brewbound’s social media platforms starting at 11 a.m. PT), the finalists are:

  • High Seas Mead
  • Primary Colors Brewing
  • RationAle Brewing
  • Rincon Reservation Road Brewery
  • Shoal Draft Cider
  • SUNBOY

Primary Colors Brewing won the audience vote portion of the competition.

In the semi-final round — kicking off at Brewbound Live in Santa Monica, California — 12 companies gave two-minute pitches to a panel of four judges: Ryan Lake, director at Arlington Capital Advisors; Jessica Muskey, VP of craft and innovation at the Reyes Beer Division; Jamie Wideman, VP of innovation for North America at Molson Coors; and Rich Bloomfield, co-founder and CEO of Chicago-based Funkytown Brewery, and the winner of the 2021 Brewbound Pitch Slam Competition.

Other semi-finalists included:

  • Camino Brewing Co.
  • Chestnut Sports Club
  • Motors Brewing
  • Otherwise Brewing
  • Sake High!
  • Shōjō Beer Co.

In the final round, the six finalists will have five minutes to pitch their businesses to the panel of judges.

The winner of Pitch Slam 14 will win an advertising package valued at $10,000, a 12-month subscription to Untappd for Business and free registration to Brewbound Live Winter 2023.

Previous Pitch Slam winners include Funkytown Brewery, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Novo Brazil, Border X Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company, and more.

