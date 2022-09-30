Filson Says ‘Cheers to 125 Years’ with Stillwater Partnership

Five collaboration beers to hit shelves, starting September 2022 Filson, masters of outdoor apparel and bags, announced a partnership with Stillwater, nomadic brewing venture, to celebrate Filson’s historic 125 years in business. A match made in heaven, Filson and Stillwater are cut from the same cloth and create products deeply rooted in craft and tradition, while pushing the boundaries of innovation. The collaboration, comprised of five crisp beers, marks the Seattle-based outfitters milestone, with each brew toasting a significant era of the iconic American heritage brand.

“Filson’s dedication to creating the highest-quality products, coupled with Stillwater’s limitless passion to revolutionize flavor in beer, results in five, irresistible brews aimed at celebrating life’s greatest moments,” said Alex Carleton, Chief Creative Officer at Filson. “Filson partners with brands and artists that show the true meaning of American heritage, and we’re proud to raise a glass with our friends at Stillwater.”

“The five beers in the collection are nostalgic – transporting us through the deep history of American heritage brand Filson,” said Brian Strumke, founder of Stillwater. “We are proud to partner with Filson for this milestone, and cheers to the brand’s next 125 years.”

With something for everyone, the Filson x Stillwater collaboration kicks off with the following two beers this September, the remaining three beers will be released in 2023:

Filson Rustic Gold IPA

Paying homage to Filson’s Seattle roots and the history of the Pacific Northwest, this West Coast-Style IPA pulls inspiration from the Scandinavian influence during the turn of the 19th century. Kveik, a robust Nordic farmhouse yeast that was often dried after use for storage or passed to others, such as a bread starter, when fermented produces unique citrus esters that perfectly compliment the fresh pine and grapefruit notes of the hops. After fermentation, the Filson Rustic Gold IPA is dry-hopped and unfiltered for a bold rustic hop experience.

Filson Maritime Gose

While the historic German Gose style dates all the way back to the year 1000, the slightly sour ale saw a major resurgence in America in the last decade. Given its use of sea salt, the style is perfect to commemorate the Maritime era of Filson. Stillwater conducted an overnight souring process to the base before returning to the Kveik to complete fermentation. The Filson Maritime Gose features a tart, wheat base with notes of citrus, pine, and fresh grass and a dry, clean finish of pure Pacific Northwest-harvested sea salt to evoke elements of both land and sea.

Filson Rustic Gold IPA and Filson Maritime Gose will be available for purchase at domestic craft beer retailerswhere Filson has stores, starting the week of September 26, 2022. The other three beers in the collection will be available in 2023.

About Filson

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company’s 125-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality and durability. Filson’s long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Over a century after its founding, the Filson headquarters remain in Seattle, Washington.

About Stillwater

Led by former DJ and electronic music producer Brian Strumke, Stillwater® is one of the most influential and acclaimed breweries of the last two decades. From the modest origins of Strumke’s Baltimore basement, Stillwater® was conceived as a collaborative beer project without a fixed address, one whose inventive, style-bending recipes could be produced anywhere around the globe. Thirteen years of “nomadic brewing” later, Strumke’s modern classics – like Extra Dry, Cellar Door, and Classique – have been made across five continents and fundamentally changed how other breweries approach and present their beers. Now, following Strumke’s relocation to Seattle in 2018, Stillwater® has permanently planted roots in the Pacific Northwest, where the company operates on Native Land in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis.

For More Information:

https://www.filson.com