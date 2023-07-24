Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Joins Bevana Partners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— Fiddlin’ Fish Brewery, one of central North Carolina’s most popular breweries, has signed on as an Affiliate with Bevana Partners. The beverage platform, which has garnered national press for its focus on creative solutions for helping breweries to access the market, will make the company’s beers available for the first time across the country for home delivery.

Founded in 2017 by outdoorsmen David Ashe and Stuart Barnhart, Fiddlin’ Fish has grown into an anchor of the Piedmont Triad’s beer scene, and their beers now see distribution across the state’s major metropolitan areas. Until now, however, their ability to share their passion with customers across the country has been limited by the barriers of distribution and the challenges of e-commerce fulfillment. Through their affiliation with Bevana Partners, they will gain access to customers and markets that they never before could reach.

“We are excited to start our partnership with Bevana so we can share our love of beer with more people than ever before,” says Stuart Barnhart, co-founder of Fiddlin’ Fish. “Part of what drew us to craft beer in the first place was traveling around the country and trying different breweries’ unique takes on beer styles. Now, with this partnership, we are able to share the beers we are so proud of with people from across the country even if they don’t have the opportunity to visit us here in North Carolina.”

With popular beers such as That Fish Cray New England IPA and Major Winston’s Wheat, Fiddlin’ Fish has continued to deliver quality beer from across the spectrum of styles. Now they will be able to do so more literally, with customers in 42 states able to have their new releases and old favorites alike delivered directly to their front doors, alongside dozens of other beers from top breweries across the country.

“Great beer shouldn’t be hard to find,” explained Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana Partners’ Business Development Officer. “But so often, being able to enjoy the same fantastic beers that you’ve read about online, or discover a new favorite everyday staple, has been virtually impossible. We want to help people discover Fiddlin’ Fish, and other amazing breweries from across the world, without having to hop on a plane to do so.”

Craft beer enthusiasts can find Fiddlin’ Fish’s beers online through the Bevana Partners storefront, or at their taproom in Winston-Salem.

About Bevana Partners

Bevana Partners is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We find the best brewers on the planet and focus on managing the logistics of how they get their beer into the hands and mouths of drinkers, so that they can focus on the quality and innovation that built the industry. Enjoy the best beers in the world, without limitations.

Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite beverages online at Shop.Bevana.com for delivery directly to their door. Free shipping is available on all orders over $65.

For More Information:

https://fiddlinfish.com/