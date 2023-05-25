Ferment Brewing Unveils Debut of Year-Round Digitally Printed Cans

Ferment Brewing announces its first-ever lineup of year round beers in cans — a selection of five fan favorite beers. The two newest-to-can offerings, 12° Pils and India Pale Ale, are also the first recipes Brewmaster Dan Peterson wrote for Ferment and remain his favorites. Joining them are three well-loved beers previously available as rotating seasonals — Hana Pils, Lost in Fragaria, and Nitro Dry Stout.

Each can in the year-round lineup is digitally printed, as Ferment has officially made the switch from labeled cans in order to reduce the brewery’s environmental impact; printed labels can cause issues with the recyclability of aluminum cans.

“Each of these beers are special to me in their own way so this is a really exciting moment for me and our team,” said Dan Peterson. “Nitro Stout, 12° Pils and the India Pale Ale are beers that I opened the brewery with and the latter two are finally getting their time to shine in cans. Hana Pils and Lost in Fragaria were more experimental and I wasn’t sure how’d they do, but the recipes turned out fantastic and their popularity continues to grow. I’m really happy that now drinkers around the Pacific Northwest can grab these beers year round no matter where they live.”

12° Pils is a Czech-style lager with malted barley from Bohemia, harmonized with Saaz hops from Czechia, and naturally soft, pure spring water from the base of Mt. Hood. In addition to new 16oz can 4-packs, Ferment’s taproom is now serving the beer in Czech-style mugs from side pull tap for a smoother pour and foamier head.

India Pale Ale is carefully crafted and left unfiltered to fully express a medley of ingredients from England and the Pacific Northwest. Rahr malt, Simpson malt, and wheat form a base that is biscuity and lightly sweet. A dry hopping of Cascade, Crystal, and Mosaic hops come together with East Kent Golding and Fuggle hops to impart an herbaceous and complex aroma of peach, tangerine, and red cedar without being buried by bitterness.

Brewed with toasted rice for a slight nuttiness, Hana Pils is a Japanese-style rice lager with flavor layers of wildflower, fruit blossom, and melon. This crisp and clean lager clocks in at 4.8% ABV and is available in 12oz 6-pack cans.

Lost in Fragaria is a bright pink, full-bodied sour ale, bursting with 28 pounds of Oregon strawberries per barrel and a subtle dry-hop charge of Hull Melon hops. This deliciously refreshing beer is 5.6% and available in 12oz 6-pack cans.

Nitro Dry Stout, Dan Peterson’s favorite shift beer, is a 4.5% ABV easy sipper with a delicate roast quality, inspired by the midnight black ales of Dublin. Give the 16oz can a decent shake before pouring into a tall glass for a beautiful cascading nitro effect.

All five beers are available throughout Ferment’s distribution channels in Oregon and Washington.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment Brewing Co. opened in 2018 as a 20-barrel brewery and tasting room overlooking the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, the company prides itself in providing a modern brewery and tasting room experience that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombucha that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration.

For More Information:

https://fermentbrewing.com/