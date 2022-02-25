Faubourg Brewing Co. and The New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council Continue Partnership with Commemorative Poster and 12-Pack

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Faubourg Brewing Co. and the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council (NOMGIC) embarked on a special partnership at the start of the 2022 Carnival season. The partnership consists of a limited edition 12-pack of the brand’s premium lager and a commemorative poster, with all proceeds benefiting the iconic organization. To celebrate the legacy and heritage of the Mardi Gras Indians, design elements of the 12-pack and poster were inspired by and selected by the council.

Gayle Benson, owner of Faubourg Brewing Company, Bertrand Butler, founder/executive director of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council, and Jason Daniel, Vice President of Marketing of Faubourg Brewing Company played an integral role in the partnership by hosting a special press announcement and poster signing event before the Pelicans vs. Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center last week.

“The New Orleans Mardi Gras Indians are woven into the very fabric of our city’s culture, heritage and community,” said Gayle Benson, owner of Faubourg Brewing Company. “Their legacy and contributions have helped make Mardi Gras a cultural revolution that is unrivaled anywhere else in the world. We are not only investing in preserving the history of the Mardi Gras Indians, but also ensuring this vital community element continues for generations to come.”

The limited-edition 12 pack is currently on display where Faubourg beers are sold. Commemorative posters are available for $40 through the rest of Mardi Gras on the Faubourg website.

“In our commitment to the city and neighborhoods of New Orleans, we also know that this amazing place would not be what it is today without the enduring legacy of the Mardi Gras Indians and other cultural forces,” said Jason Daniel, Vice President of Marketing of Faubourg Brewing Company. “This is just the beginning of how Faubourg Brewing Co. will continue to invest in the resources and people that make our city an iconic cultural destination.”

The New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council consists of chiefs from over a dozen Tribes who meet regularly to discuss ways to enrich the lives of the citizens of New Orleans. “The history of the Mardi Gras Indians is the history of New Orleans, and through this partnership, we will be able to tell our story for years to come,” said Bertrand Butler, founder/executive director of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council. “Our culture bearers are the essence that helps make Mardi Gras and other events around the city so distinct and vibrant. We hope that this partnership will serve as a beacon to get other businesses involved in preserving the people and places that make New Orleans what it is.”

About Faubourg Brewing Co.

Faubourg Brewing Company was founded as Dixie Brewing Company in New Orleans in 1907. Hurricane Katrina decimated the brewery in August of 2005, forcing the company to relocate production out of state until Tom and Gayle Benson, owners of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, purchased a majority share of the business. On January 25, 2020, the brewery resumed full operations in New Orleans East and restarted production of its beloved brands, as well as a host of new offerings. Committed to making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations, Dixie Brewing Company announced on June 26, 2020, its intention to retire the Dixie name from all wholesale sales in early 2021. Faubourg Brewing Company was announced as the new name of the iconic brewery on November 4, 2020. The Faubourg Brewing Company is completely locally owned and not affiliated with any national or foreign brewing conglomerates.

About the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council

The Mardi Gras Indian Council (MGIC aka Council) was chartered in 1986 for the primary purpose of preserving the customs and traditions of the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian culture and performance. Over the past thirty-five years the Council has worked diligently to highlight and broaden the visibility of the Mardi Gras Indians (MGI) while also teaching their history.

