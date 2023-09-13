Fast Penny Spirits Launches First Ready-To-Drink Cocktail: Amaricano Shakerato

SEATTLE, Wash.— Fast Penny Spirits, makers of Amaricano Rossa and Amaricano Bianca, launched their first ready-to-drink cocktail on September 12th. The Amaricano Shakerato is a canned cocktail that combines Amaricano Amaro, Madcap coffee, and Scrappy’s Bitters.

The woman-owned, certified B Corp amaro distillery has been developing the recipe for two years.

A mesmerizing blend of amaro, coffee, chocolate and orange bitters, nitro-dosed Shakerato unveils a rich velvety texture that gracefully marries the robust notes of coffee and amaro with delicate hints of cocoa, citrus, and spice resulting in a harmonious symphony of flavors and a luxurious finish.

“We are very excited to launch the Amaricano Shakerato,” said Jamie Hunt, Fast Penny Spirits founder and CEO. “We’ve been working on the recipe for a long time and the result is a beautiful cocktail.”

Starting September 12th, Amaricano Shakerato will be available on Fast Penny Spirits’ website for shipping to over 30 states and at their Bottle Shop + Tasting Deck. It will soon be available with Fast Penny’s Amaricano Rossa and Amaricano Bianca at retailers, bars, and restaurants in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington.

The distillery is open to the public to pick up bottles, enjoy cocktails, and learn about amaro during open hours at the FPS Bottle Shop + Tasting Deck, where they serve cocktails and often host pop-ups. Currently open Thursdays 4-7 p.m., Fridays 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 1-6 p.m., and Sundays 1-6 p.m. at 1138 W Ewing St, Suite B, Seattle, WA 98119.

About Fast Penny Spirits

Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned and operated amaro distillery and Certified B Corp™. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder’s Italian heritage, the company is committed to stirring up change. Blended with a combination of the highest-quality, wild-crafted, organic, and consciously sourced botanicals, Fast Penny’s spirits are rich, herbaceous, and captivating. Luxurious and refined, their Italian-style amari – Amaricano Rossa and Amaricano Bianca – are beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. With a constant eye on environmental impact and a 3%Pretty Penny give-back program, Fast Penny Spirits is dedicated to supporting and empowering women, local communities, and the hospitality industry.

About Amaro

Amaro is an herbal liqueur that can be sipped on its own or swirled into a cocktail. It is made from infusing a neutral base spirit, such as a grape or grain, with a blend of spices, herbs, roots, and flowers. With the help of popular cocktails, such as the Aperol Spritz or Negroni, a variety of different types of amaro have been quickly popping up on restaurant menus and in personal liquor cabinets across the country. While amaro translates to “bitter” in Italian, its flavor can vary widely from sweet to umami.

For More Information:

https://www.fastpennyspirits.com/